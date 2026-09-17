Chilling Discovery Near Johannesburg: Ninth Woman's Body Unveiled

South African police discovered a ninth woman's body near Johannesburg, sparking concern about ongoing murders in the area. President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged thorough investigations. The murders, largely affecting women in their 20s and 30s, reignite public fear over gender-based violence in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:42 IST
Chilling Discovery Near Johannesburg: Ninth Woman's Body Unveiled
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South African authorities have found a ninth woman's body near Johannesburg, intensifying the search for answers in a series of killings over the last two months. The young woman's body aligns with the age range of previous victims, though police remain cautious about establishing a definitive link.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the nation that the investigation into the deaths will be exhaustive, in a bid to quell widespread alarm. The grim discoveries have fueled public outcry over persistent gender-based violence, with victims mostly young women exhibiting signs of sexual assault.

Residents of Ekurhuleni, where the majority of bodies have been found, are gripped by fear. Local Nomgqibelo Tshabalala expressed her anxiety about her daughter's safety amid these unsettling revelations. Police suspect the latest body was dumped and may not reflect the crime scene.

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