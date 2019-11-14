International Development News
Development News Edition

Will pay farmers' cane dues even if govt has to auction defaulter sugar mills: UP CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lakhimpurkheri(Up)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:45 IST
Will pay farmers' cane dues even if govt has to auction defaulter sugar mills: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he will not allow anyone to exploit farmers and will ensure payment of cane dues even if the government has to 'auction defaulter mills'. "If someone has this misunderstanding that he is going to earn by stopping cane payment to farmers, then he is wrong. The cane farmers should not worry as the government will pay their cane dues," Adityanath said while inaugurating a building of Agricultural College here.

"If needed, we will auction the defaulter mills. We have paid the dues of sugarcane farmers by auctioning one such mill in Maharajganj," he added. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of administrative building.

While addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he said, "soon we are going to take strict action against sugar mills which are not making payments to sugarcane farmers". "There are nine sugarcane mills in your district out of which 6 have paid the cane prices. We will soon tighten the noose around the remaining three mills that have not paid the dues," he said.

Adityanath said his government is making a lot of efforts to get rid of the stagnation created by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in the past years. "The result of that effort is being seen in the form of welfare of farmers and youth. There is transparency in recruitment for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. We do not give jobs for any particular caste, region or district and every youth of the state has a right on it. Those who rob Uttar Pradesh's youth of jobs will be jailed," he said.

The chief minister also urged farmers to stop burning stubble and sugarcane leaves. "Because of it, there is smog in the entire state, including Delhi-NCR, which is very harmful to environment and health. People are also facing respiratory problems," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK anti-terrorist police arrest man after Turkey deports suspects

British police arrested a 26-year-old man at Heathrow Airport who had arrived from Turkey on Thursday, on suspicion of terrorism offenses related to Syria.He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, Londons Metropolitan P...

UPHRC has full power to direct DM, SP to compensate victims: HC

The Allahabad High Court has held that the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission UPHRC has full power and authority to direct the District Magistrate DM and Superintendent of Police SP to pay compensation to victims of human rights violatio...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi eyes passage of USMCA trade deal this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wants to pass the deal by years end.We are moving positively in t...

U.S. senators seek quick passage of Hong Kong rights bill

Two senior U.S. senators began a process on Thursday for the U.S. Senate to quickly pass legislation that would place Hong Kongs special treatment by the United States under extra scrutiny, a sign of support for pro-democracy protesters in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019