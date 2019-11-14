International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Algeria lawmakers approve reforms of oil industry, other sectors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Algeria lawmakers approve reforms of oil industry, other sectors
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Algeria's lower house of parliament approved reforms on Thursday that will encourage foreign investment in energy projects, allow foreign investors to take majority stakes in non-strategic sectors and enable the government to seek loans overseas. The reforms, included in a new oil and gas law and the 2020 budget bill, still need to be passed by the upper house and face opposition from a large, sustained protest movement in Algeria.

The oil and gas law aims to bolster the country's energy production capacity by bringing in foreign oil companies, which have stayed away due to unattractive terms, to work with state producer Sonatrach to boost oil and gas output. Oil and gas sales account for 60% of the state budget and 94% of all exports, but they have been falling because of a reduction in crude oil prices since 2014 and higher energy consumption inside Algeria.

The new energy law introduces production sharing, participation and risk services as new types of contracts for companies partnering Sonatrach, replacing the old concession contracts. It provides tax incentives, simplifies the structure of fiscal terms, and reduces administrative procedures. But it continues to limit foreign companies to minority stakes in oil and gas projects.

The bill, however, is opposed by protesters who have been on the streets since February, demanding a purge of the old ruling hierarchy and an end to corruption. They do not believe the interim government, which has ruled since they forced veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April, should pass any major laws. Tens of thousands of people are still marching each week.

The budget bill envisages a 2020 deficit of 7.2% of gross domestic product despite cutting spending by 9.2%. It aims to bring down Algeria's imports bill by 13.3% to $38.6 billion, and reduce the balance of payments deficit to $8.5 billion from the $16.6 billion forecast for the end of this year. However, while it raises taxes on wealth, cars and tobacco, it keeps subsidies on fuel, basic foodstuffs, housing and medicine unchanged at 8.4% of GDP. It also changes the law to allow the government to seek foreign loans.

Opposition lawmakers voted against the budget and the energy law and criticised some clauses seen by the government as essential to ease financial pressure. "The government imposes a wealth tax in the absence of a list of the rich. The tax is intended for Algerians to share the burden of the austerity policy," said Lakhadar Benkhallef from the opposition Justice Front party.

Algeria's crude oil sales fell during the first nine months of this year to $24.6 billion, from $29 billion in the same period of 2018. The upper house must vote on the bills in the coming weeks but the timing of them then being signed into law would still be in doubt due to a Dec. 12 presidential election, which the protesters are demanding should be cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. wrong to push Turkey to drop Russian defences -Erdogan

Turkeys president Tayyip Erdogan said Washington was not right to propose that Ankara get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defences it purchased, calling it an infringement of sovereign rights, according to Turkish media. In a meeting at th...

New Ashok Nagar: 3 injured as parking dispute leads to scuffle

Three men were injured after a scuffle over a parking dispute in East Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday.One of the victims alleged that he was hit with a helmet, while another claimed h...

EU launches legal case against Britain over commission post

Brussels, Nov 14 AFP The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against London for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the Brexit delay that keeps Britain in the bloc. The European Commission, the EUs executive arm has today sent a le...

California school shooting injures four, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, Nov 14 AFP At least four people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for the suspect who was later taken into custody. Police and ambulances swarmed the area around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019