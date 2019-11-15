International Development News
Development News Edition

Andrea Black appointed as Policy Director and Economist in CTU

Andrea is filling the position of Policy Director and Economist left vacant by Bill Rosenberg who is retiring from the role at the end of 2019.

Andrea Black appointed as Policy Director and Economist in CTU
Andrea will start work at the CTU in the new year when the office reopens after the Christmas break on 21 January. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Council of Trade Unions is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrea Black to the role of Policy Director and Economist.

Andrea comes to the CTU with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Andrea is a Senior Associate at the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University. She was formerly the Independent Advisor to the Tax Working Group and before that held senior positions at Inland Revenue and the Treasury. Andrea holds degrees in accounting, economics, and tax. She is a Chartered Accountant fellow and an associate member of the Institute of Directors.

Andrea is also a trustee of JustSpeak and Yoga Education in Prisons Trust.

Andrea is filling the position of Policy Director and Economist left vacant by Bill Rosenberg who is retiring from the role at the end of 2019. Andrea will start work at the CTU in the new year when the office reopens after the Christmas break on 21 January.

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...

Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City

The return of the NFLs reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders. In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run eff...

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

Flames D Brodie out of hospital after collapse at practice

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was discharged from a local hospital and is doing well in his recovery after collapsing at practice on Thursday, the team announced. The Flames statement, released Thursday evening, said an update will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019