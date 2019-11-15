International Development News
Development News Edition

Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 10:14 IST
Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr
Image Credit: Pixabay

IT firm Mphasis on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273.3 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 12.7 percent to Rs 2,158.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,914.8 crore in the July-September 2018 period, it added. The company said it registered new deal wins of USD 174 million in its direct international business, of which 77 percent are in new-gen services.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew 4.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 14.70. There is accelerated demand for agility and nimbler solutions by our clients, to help reduce the technical debt that comes with legacy, Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

"We have seen this trend being amplified and combined with the need for customer-centricity with end consumers expecting highly personalized products and services. This has been a very fertile ground for companies with the right solutions and propositions in the enterprise world," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273.3 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing...

'Embracing free market principles driving force behind economic success of Bangladesh'

The success of Bangladesh as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific and in South Asia currently is the result of embracing free-market principles, a Bangladeshi official has said. Bangladesh has become one of the low-cost ...

India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs

India has voiced serious concern over compromises being made in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs and stressed the need to develop a culture of no national caveats in UN peacekeeping. Peacekeeping is a multi-stakeholder enterp...

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to release in February 2020

Ayushmann Khurranas next feature film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, will now release on February 21. The project jointly produced by Bhushan Kumars T-Series and Aanand L Rais Colour Yellow Productions was earlier scheduled to release in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019