International Development News
Development News Edition

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea rebounded in Friday's morning trading, a day after the two telecom majors posted record losses in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY20).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:31 IST
Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers
The companies say there is material uncertainty in telecom sector after SC verdict. Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea rebounded in Friday's morning trading, a day after the two telecom majors posted record losses in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY20). Airtel and Vodafone together reported a whopping Rs 74,000 crore loss in Q2 FY20 after making provisions for their liabilities arising from the recent Supreme Court order.

At 11 am, Bharti Airtel rose by 6.6 per cent to Rs 386.80 per share while Vodafone Idea was up by 6.8 per cent at Rs 3.15 per share. On Thursday, Airtel posted a substantial loss of Rs 23,045 crore in Q2 FY20. The numbers were dented by exceptional loss for license fee and spectrum usage charge especially after the unfavourable verdict from the Supreme Court on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The company said its consolidated revenues for the quarter ended September at Rs 21,131 crore grew by 6.9 per cent year-on-year on an underlying basis. "On the AGR verdict of the Supreme Court, we continue to engage with the government and are evaluating various options available to us," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO for India and South Asia region. "We are hopeful that the government will take a considerate view in this matter given the fragile state of the industry."

On the other hand, Vodafone posted a net loss of Rs 50,922 crore for the second quarter ended September, the highest ever net loss reported by a company in India. The telecom major's performance took a hit on account of an exceptional charge of Rs 25,680 crore it took during the quarter on account of the recent Supreme Court ruling on AGR. Vodafone Idea has made a provision for potential payments that it will have to make to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Reports said a committee set up by the government has sought recommendations from DoT on setting a minimum charge for all tariffs for telecom players and also assessing the impact it will have on telecom operators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Nuggets pull away, put away visiting Nets

Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Paul Millsap also scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-93 on Thursday night. Will Barton scored 17 points and Jerami Grant had 12 poin...

Indonesia quake damages some homes, churches as residents return

At least two people were injured and some churches and homes damaged after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, although residents who had fled to high ground fearing a tsunami had started returning, the disaster agency said on F...

Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering interrogator in 2014

A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014. The sub-inspector identified as Kalidas shot an interrogator named Seyed Mohammed in 2014....

Cricket-Agarwal nears ton, India eclipse Bangladesh despite Kohli duck

India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck on Friday but Mayank Agarwals 91 not out kept the hosts on course for a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh on day two of the opening test. India were cruising at 188-3 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019