Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit):-CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELLUSD/INR 71.1 72.6 71.04 72.75EUR/INR 77.85 80.59 77.79 80.75GBP/INR 91.04 94.05 90.97 94.25JPY/INR 65.03 67.35 64.97 67.49CHF/INR 71.31 73.97 71.25 74.12AUD/INR 47.85 49.91 47.81 50.02NZD/INR 45.04 47.12 45 47.21CAD/INR 53.42 55.23 53.37 55.34SGD/INR 51.95 53.66 51.91 53.77HKD/INR 9.02 9.33 9.01 9.35DKK/INR 10.43 10.78 10.42 10.8NOK/INR 7.74 7.99 7.73 8.01SEK/INR 7.31 7.55 7.3 7.57 Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGNCURRENCY UNITS

