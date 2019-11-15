International Development News
Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit):-CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELLUSD/INR 71.1 72.6 71.04 72.75EUR/INR 77.85 80.59 77.79 80.75GBP/INR 91.04 94.05 90.97 94.25JPY/INR 65.03 67.35 64.97 67.49CHF/INR 71.31 73.97 71.25 74.12AUD/INR 47.85 49.91 47.81 50.02NZD/INR 45.04 47.12 45 47.21CAD/INR 53.42 55.23 53.37 55.34SGD/INR 51.95 53.66 51.91 53.77HKD/INR 9.02 9.33 9.01 9.35DKK/INR 10.43 10.78 10.42 10.8NOK/INR 7.74 7.99 7.73 8.01SEK/INR 7.31 7.55 7.3 7.57 Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGNCURRENCY UNITS

