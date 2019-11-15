International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-TalkTalk says FibreNation sale stalled after Labour broadband pledge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:50 IST
UPDATE 1-TalkTalk says FibreNation sale stalled after Labour broadband pledge
Image Credit: Twitter (@TalkTalk)

British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Friday that a deal to sell its FibreNation business had stalled after the opposition Labour Party announced a plan to create a "British Broadband" public service.

Labour's plan would bring part of telecoms provider BT back into state ownership if it won Britain's December 12 election. TalkTalk said it was still in discussions with interested parties regarding its FibreNation business.

"Our discussions are very advanced, and yes, the news overnight, of course, is making everybody in the sector pause and consider," Chief Executive Tristia Harrison told Reuters. "We were really close, really close, but I think something of this sort that is in the news, obviously everybody is pausing, considering, digesting and working out what it means."

TalkTalk launched FibreNation last year and said it would connect 60,000 more homes in northern England with fibre, underlining its ambition to build its own ultrafast network reaching three million customers after it abandoned a plan to team up with M&G Prudential. Sky News reported that CityFibre Holdings nearly signed a deal to acquire FibreNation on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre has network projects in more than 50 cities, with the aim of connecting 5 million homes with fibre connections. Broadband companies in the UK have been looking to take advantage of a plan pledged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "end the digital divide" through the rollout of full-fibre broadband by 2025.

Labour's plan, announced late on Thursday, was not directly addressed by TalkTalk in interim results the firm published on Friday. The group reported a 14% increase in like-for-like earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and reiterated its earnings outlook for the year.

"We're pleased that our clear strategy to accelerate customer growth in Fibre broadband while also reducing costs has led to a significant increase in profitability in the first half," CEO Harrison said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Centurion Agarwal and Rahane punish jaded Bangladesh

Mayank Agarwal smashed a mammoth 156 not out as he and Ajinkya Rahane feasted on Bangladeshs meagre bowling resources to power India to a commanding 303-3 at tea on day two of the opening test on Friday.Dropping the opener on 32 on Thursday...

Former deputy head of China's drug regulator sentenced to 16 years in prison

Wu Zhen, a former deputy head of Chinas food and drug regulator, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Chinese court, state television reported on Friday. Wu is one of the senior officials from the regulator who has been under investigat...

Mumbai Indians trade Siddesh Lad to KKR

Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included ...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraines anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Internationals local unit, be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.The Ukr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019