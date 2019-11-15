International Development News
Development News Edition

FESS partners with BitMart

FESS Chain Announced their major breakthrough partnership with BitMart.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:12 IST
FESS partners with BitMart
BitMart - FESS. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): FESS Chain Announced their major breakthrough partnership with BitMart. FESS Chain is a Proof of Proof data Mechanics focusing on the issues in the present Ecosphere of Blockchain. FESS was launched on 1st May and had cleared Major milestones in their way. FESS has Pre IEO sessions at Vindax BitcoinUs and ExMarkets. BitcoinUs is their Banking Partner as well.

After a lot of speculations about the main IEO of FESS and their first product called FessPay. BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform, aims to expand their business in the fast-growing emerging markets. Fesspay is a unique peer to peer exchange system launched by Fess Chain. Fesspay enables users with direct payment methods via their bank accounts. By offering a smoother, faster and secure way to transact fiat on a 24*7 basis, Fesspay makes it possible for users to purchase crypto-currency with only 1 per cent transaction fee, removing the barriers for digital currency investment in India.

"In India, there are lots of difficulties while trading into crypto markets. Reason Being is a lack of volume, Price differences as compared to International rates, That's why we came up with FessPay. While BitMart is has a healthy volume for traders and the safest place to trade. Founder and CEO Sheldon Xia was looking forward to expanding in India. He was really impressed with the Concept of initiating a transaction within Clicks and that too at a very lower FEE of 1 per cent. This Partnership will increase its User Base in India they Believe," said Durga Prasad Tripathi, Founder and CEO FESS Chain. Users Will be able to Use FESS Tokens in order to make transactions Hustle free after The IEO as of now users will be able to use USDT to deposit and withdraw.

"Exchange has been finalized and IEO is expected in December. But don't consider it as an official announcement, its only FessPay we are talking," he added. This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Centurion Agarwal and Rahane punish jaded Bangladesh

Mayank Agarwal smashed a mammoth 156 not out as he and Ajinkya Rahane feasted on Bangladeshs meagre bowling resources to power India to a commanding 303-3 at tea on day two of the opening test on Friday.Dropping the opener on 32 on Thursday...

Former deputy head of China's drug regulator sentenced to 16 years in prison

Wu Zhen, a former deputy head of Chinas food and drug regulator, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Chinese court, state television reported on Friday. Wu is one of the senior officials from the regulator who has been under investigat...

Mumbai Indians trade Siddesh Lad to KKR

Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included ...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraines anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Internationals local unit, be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.The Ukr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019