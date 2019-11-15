International Development News
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea shares jump over 10 pc despite huge loss in Sep qtr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:26 IST
Vodafone Idea shares jump over 10 pc despite huge loss in Sep qtr

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday surged over 10 per cent despite the company posted a tremendous loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for September quarter. On the BSE, the stock witnessed a jump of 10.16 per cent to Rs 3.25 in morning session. Later on, the scrip shed some of its gains and was trading 4.41 per cent up at Rs 3.08.

The stock moved up by similar margins on the NSE in early trade. It was trading at Rs 3.05, up 3.39 per cent. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue case.

On the BSE, shares of Bharti Airtel gained 9.04 per cent to touch a high of Rs 395.45 apiece. After shedding some gains, the stock was trading 6.54 per cent up at Rs 386.35. The scrip rallied 9.13 per cent to Rs 395.60 on the NSE. It was trading at Rs 386.10, up 6.51 per cent.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted a staggering Rs 23,045 crore net loss for the second quarter ended September 30, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. However, analysts said that Bharti Airtel has performed better than expected amid a challenging environment.

"Bharti posted strong operational performance with 1.9 per cent Q-o-Q revenue growth and 190bps Q-o-Q EBITDA margin expansion with strong performance in India as well as Africa. While 4G subscriber addition was also robust at 7.9 million, ARPU was steady at Rs 128. Consistently strong operational performance underscores the company's ability to execute amidst challenging environment," Edelweiss Securities Ltd said. Amidst uncertainties with respect to the government's stance on AGR-related liabilities, Bharti Airtel is relatively well placed considering Rs 188 billion cash on books and its ability to raise requisite capital, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-OPEC+ faces "major challenge" in 2020 from competitors' surging output - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies face stiffening competition in 2020, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, adding urgency to the oil producer groups policy meeting next month. The OPEC countrie...

Sabarimala not a place for activism, Ker govt will not back

Sabarimala is not a place for activism and the LDF government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity, Kerala Devaswom Minister Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Friday. ...

Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case

The Delhi High Court Friday denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in nature and he played active and key role in t...

UPDATE 1-Renamo's appeal to have election result annulled dismissed - Mozambique's top court

Mozambiques top court has dismissed opposition party Renamos application to have the results of its recent general election dismissed - a scenario Renamo has said could result in violence in the country just months after a historic peace de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019