International Development News
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain as trade optimism returns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:48 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain as trade optimism returns

Emerging market stocks rose for the first time in three days on Friday on renewed hopes that the United States and China were close to signing a trade deal to end a prolonged tariff war that has tempered global growth.

An index of emerging market shares firmed 0.4%, tracking firmer global stocks, after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the two sides were getting close to an agreement and that "the mood music is pretty good". Stocks in mainland China and Russia fell, but most other commonly watched emerging markets rose. Trade-sensitive South Korean shares led gains, up 1.1% at a six-month high, while the won firmed 0.3%.

"The markets are clinging on to the idea that there will be a deal after all," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB. "It's more of a 'wait and see' (approach) as there was no big news and the weekend is here." An index basket tracking emerging market currencies ticked up 0.2%, but was still on course for its biggest weekly fall in 11 as signs of a slowdown in major economies in Asia and the eurozone and escalating violence in Hong Kong have dented sentiment.

The Hong Kong dollar was marginally lower after data confirmed the Asian financial hub plunged into recession for the first time in a decade as anti-government protests showed no sign of abating. The Turkish lira eased 0.3% after data showed youth unemployment hitting a record high as a currency crisis from last year continued to hit the jobs market, although latest leading indicators have shown that the economy is picking up.

Investors in Turkey have also been disappointed by the lack of details from a meeting this week between President Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart, particularly on issues such as Syrian policy and Turkey's purchase of Russian defence systems. The Russian rouble edged up slightly against the dollar, while currencies in central and eastern European countries including Poland, Czech Republic and Romania were trading roughly flat to the euro.

The South African rand climbed to a one-week high after being rattled this month by signs that the economy was flagging. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case....

Javadekar calls for joint cooperation of agencies to combat air pollution

As Delhi is gasping for breath due to air pollution, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the joint cooperation of all agencies is needed to fix the issue. We are very serious about the issue of pollution. For th...

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.The poun...

EXPLAINER-Sri Lanka's presidential election, by numbers and issues

Sri Lanka will pick a new president in a vote on Saturday that comes months after Easter Sunday attacks by Islamic State that raised fears over the safety of the tiny island, undermined investor confidence and choked its economy. How is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019