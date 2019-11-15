International Development News
Development News Edition

Aspen commits largest ever pharmaceutical investment

“There is a further step in positioning Aspen as a leader in anesthetic, injectable thrombosis, and high potency products,” Aspen Group Senior Executive Strategic Trade Stavros Nicolaou told SAnews. 

Aspen commits largest ever pharmaceutical investment
Nicolaou said Aspen has successfully executed a number of investments in creating significant capacity and capability at its Port Elizabeth site. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Aspen Pharmacare has through its R3.4 billion investment, demonstrated its confidence in South Africa's economic growth potential.

The company is one of the companies that heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to invest in the country as he intends to raise $100 million – or R1.2 trillion – in new investments over five years, with a view to address low economic growth and reduce unemployment.

The country recently hosted the second South Africa Investment Conference, which amassed a total value of investment commitments of up to R363 billion.

According to the President, this investment is 17% higher than the R300 billion in investments made at the conference's debut in 2018. These investments are expected to create 412 000 direct jobs over the next five years.

Aspen -- a leading global specialty and branded multinational pharmaceutical company in both emerging and developed markets -- has committed the largest ever pharmaceutical investment, which will establish a global steriles platform for the company, with significant export potential.

"Advanced manufacturing and strong export orientation are key pillars of our government's re-industrialization strategy. Amongst the more important steriles to be manufactured at this facility are general and local anesthetics - niche products requiring complex, difficult to replicate steriles capability.

"There is a further step in positioning Aspen as a leader in anesthetic, injectable thrombosis, and high potency products," Aspen Group Senior Executive Strategic Trade Stavros Nicolaou told SAnews.

He said the investment will be executed over three years, which includes validation production, with commercial production aimed for early 2022.

At peak production, approximately 95% of production will be for export markets.

Nicolaou said Aspen has successfully executed a number of investments in creating significant capacity and capability at its Port Elizabeth site.

"Steriles are highly automated and this investment will generate hard currency-based exports for our country and will assist in narrowing the significant and deteriorating trade deficit that characterizes the South African pharmaceutical market. Moreover, these types of investments provide for backward and forward economic linkages.

"Above all, not only is it a vote of confidence in our economy - being the largest ever pharmaceutical investment in our country - but it establishes a national manufacturing asset for SA, positioning Aspen's Port Elizabeth-based site as a global manufacturing hub for anesthetics," Nicolaou said.

Aspen has an established presence in 70 locations, with 23 manufacturing facilities at 15 across six continents. Its flagship manufacturing assets are situated in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Smith back for BBL's Sixers with eye on T20 World Cup

Australias top batsman Steve Smith says he is returning to the Big Bash League domestic tournament for the Sydney Sixers with an eye on next years Twenty20 World Cup on home soil. The worlds top-ranked test batsman was part of the Sixers te...

NCDRC asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.8L to customer for wrongly debiting money

Apex consumer commission, the NCDRC has directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.85 lakh to its customer along with compensation for debiting the money from his account for no valid reason. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissio...

French police ratchet up evidence search in Epstein probe

Paris, Nov 15 AP French police are launching a fresh appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward to aid their probe of Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that one of the financiers associates drugged and raped young models. Police hope th...

Not afraid to field a new India side, says Stimac counting positives from draw with Afghans

Indias football coach Igor Stimac on Friday said he is not afraid to field a completely new team in the next FIFA World Cup Qualifying round match against Oman after the side played out a disappointing draw with lower-ranked Afghanistan. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019