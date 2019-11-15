International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon to hold gasoline tender amid supply concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:43 IST
Lebanon to hold gasoline tender amid supply concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lebanon will hold a tender for gasoline in December, Energy Minister Nada Boustani said on Friday, as it looks to stave off a potential supply shortage brought on by worsening economic conditions. A state tender for gasoline is unusual in import-dependent Lebanon, where fuel is typically procured by private companies. But nationwide protests over the poor state of the economy have led to bank closures, which in turn impacted traders' ability to buy from abroad.

A tender announcement from the Energy and Water Ministry said Lebanon was seeking 150,000 tonnes of 95 octane gasoline and the deadline for offers is December 2. "I expect good results from the tender and from there we will see how the market will move," Boustani told broadcaster LBC.

The central bank said last month that it would prioritize foreign currency reserves for fuel, medicine, and wheat but traders say their ability to transfer payments to suppliers has been complicated by the bank closures. Banks, which were shut for half of October, closed again this week over staff security concerns. Most transfers out of the country have been blocked and, with U.S. dollars scarce, the pegged Lebanese pound is weakening on the black market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise

Optimism that the United States and China may soon end their trade war after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said a deal was getting close lifted trade-exposed currencies on Friday at the expense of safe-haven assets such as the y...

UM CM launches civil construction work for Kanpur Metro's priority section

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the civil construction work for the Kanpur Metros priority section, from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel, on Friday. The chief minister launched the project after a Bhoomi Pujan at the main gat...

Soccer-Germany not among Euro 2020 favourites - Loew

Germany will not be among the tournament favourites if they qualify for next years Euro 2020, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday ahead of their final two qualifiers. The Germans, who take on Belarus on Saturday before facing Northern Ireland...

All newly inducted ministers efficient, will work for interest of state, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has described all the newly inducted ministers as capable and efficient, saying that they all would work as a team and take all necessary steps which are in the interest of the state. He also state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019