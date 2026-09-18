UNDP and World Bank Join Forces to Unlock Investment and Jobs in Five Nations

For governments trying to attract investment and help people find work, access to finance is only part of the challenge; businesses also need dependable institutions, clear rules and confidence that their investments can grow. A new Cooperation Framework launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank Group (WBG) brings those needs together, setting out a more coordinated approach to supporting jobs, economic growth and development.

The agreement, formalized by UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, builds on decades of collaboration in more than 100 countries. It creates a more systematic way for the two institutions to combine their expertise, resources and presence on the ground, helping governments turn development priorities into practical reforms and programmes that can attract investment and expand economic opportunities.

Five Countries Lead the First Phase

Nepal, Yemen, Haiti, Lebanon and Ghana will pilot the framework, with UNDP and the World Bank committing to expand their cooperation in these countries. Their joint work will support governments in creating conditions that allow markets to function, encourage private finance and accelerate job creation, with national development priorities guiding the support each country receives.

The focus reaches beyond securing funding for individual projects to address the conditions that influence whether businesses invest, operate and hire. Planned cooperation includes legal, regulatory and policy reforms that reduce the cost and risk of doing business, alongside support for public institutions that are effective, inclusive and accountable to the people they serve.

Building Confidence for Investment and Jobs

Stronger rule of law, reliable contract enforcement, greater transparency and measures against corruption form an important part of the agreement, reflecting the connection between public governance and private investment. Clearer rules and more dependable institutions can give businesses greater confidence to commit resources, helping governments create an environment where investment has a better chance of supporting lasting employment and broader economic growth.

UNDP and the World Bank Group will also provide policy advice and practical programme support in countries where governments need additional capacity to put plans into action. Fragile and conflict-affected countries, small island developing states, and low- and middle-income countries are a particular focus, with cooperation designed to connect institutional reforms, investment conditions and job creation more closely to local needs.

Restoring Services and Trust in Crisis Settings

In places affected by conflict and fragility, rebuilding economic activity is closely connected to restoring essential services, local institutions and public trust. The framework includes peacebuilding and stabilization efforts that support these foundations, recognizing that businesses and communities need functioning institutions and greater stability for markets to recover and employment opportunities to develop.

The agreement supports the World Bank Group's jobs agenda and refreshed Fragility, Conflict and Violence Strategy, together with UNDP's Strategic Plan priorities of moving beyond crisis, accelerating investment and creating jobs for prosperity. The five pilots will complement existing cooperation on crisis assessments, recovery planning, forced displacement, digital solutions and public finance, giving the institutions a shared structure for connecting recovery efforts with longer-term economic opportunities.