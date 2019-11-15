International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tale of two euro zone markets as core bonds and periphery part ways

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Tale of two euro zone markets as core bonds and periphery part ways
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sovereign borrowing costs in Germany and France were set on Friday for sizeable weekly declines, in contrast to southern European countries, which have come under heavy selling pressure again this week.

Ten-year bond yields in higher-rated eurozone economies were a touch higher after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that Washington was getting close to a trade agreement with China. That lifted investor confidence and hurt safe-haven assets. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was at -0.34%, off levels hit on Thursday that were its lowest for more than a week.

But it was down 7 bps on the week, set for the biggest weekly fall since mid-August. Dutch 10-year bond yields were down a similar amount; French yields were 5 bps lower. Analysts said a recent selloff in top-rated bonds had gone too far, given uncertainty about the direction of U.S.-China trade talks, while recent data shows that world economic growth remains weak.

Data on Friday confirmed that eurozone inflation had slowed in October. Bond yields in southern Europe, while lower on Friday, were set to end the week higher, a sign that sentiment towards the periphery has turned.

"In general, there has been risking aversion in recent days and a shift to core bond markets from the periphery," said Daniel Lenz, a rates strategist at DZ Bank. "That's because investors are taking profits before year-end, but also because once Bunds get attractive, investors start to shift money away from the periphery."

Ten-year Italian bond yields were down 5 bps on the day at 1.38%, narrowing the gap over safer German Bund yields to 171 bps from around 173 bps the previous day, the widest since late August. But Italian yields are 11 bps higher on the week and set for a fourth straight week of rises. Spain's 10-year yield gap over Germany is at its widest since mid-September at 79 bps, reflecting concern that a possible coalition government of the Socialist and far-left Podemos parties will spend heavily.

After a rally in southern European bond markets this year, investors are locking in profits before year-end book closing, traders said. A growing sense that the European Central Bank is unlikely to deliver further stimulus soon has also soured sentiment towards peripheral debt markets. "Volumes are very thin so every market movement is accentuated, but we are seeing a return to the past, with the peripheral countries - Italy but also Spain - which has become detached from the 'core' due to their internal political problems," said one Italian government bond trader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-UK's Labour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan

Britains opposition Labour Party plans to nationalise BTs broadband network to provide free internet for all, a radical election pledge to roll back 35 years of private ownership that caught both the company and its shareholders by surprise...

UPDATE 1-German parliament approves climate protection law

The German lower house of parliament approved on Friday a major climate protection package which aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The package, agreed after months of haggling between the...

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

Britains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds 128 billion on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12 election.The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnsons Conservatives and the opposition Labo...

Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of Chinas e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019