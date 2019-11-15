International Development News
EarlySalary Reaches the Milestone of 1 Million Loans

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

EarlySalary, India’s largest consumer lending app for salaried individuals, recently achieved a key milestone of successfully disbursing 1 million loans amounting to Rs 1,850+ crores. The app primarily provides young working professionals an easy line of credit, instant cash loans, interest-free EMIs and other long term loans in sectors such as education, travel, shopping, etc. Apart from working professionals, the company also acts as a financial wellness provider for blue-collar or entry-level workers and has over 400 corporates who have signed up for their Financial Wellness Offering & Salary Advances in their customer base.

To celebrate this milestone, EarlySalary is launching a campaign where customers can do a virtual handshake with the app and get exciting rewards in return.

Taking a closer look at the demographics of the recipients of the 1 million salary advance disbursals, it was observed that:

· The majority of customers (67%) were millennials in the age group 26-35 years old.

· They were mainly job beginners with a work experience of 0 - 2 years.

· The average salary of borrowers was Rs 40,000 per month.

· Monthly Loan Disbursal - Rs 130 Cr.

· The highest demand was from the city of Bengaluru (27%), followed by Delhi & NCR region (21%), and Hyderabad (13%).

· While EarlySalary does not ask its customers for their reasons to seek funds, it was observed that these spike during festivals and long weekends, which thereby imply that people want to shop for the latest gadgets, to travel, etc.

Adoption and implementation of the latest technologies in the digital lending sector have greatly assisted EarlySalary in crossing this significant milestone of 1 million disbursals. The app operates with a fully digitalized and instant decision-making system, which allows users to borrow in mere minutes rather than days. The company is focused on building a Deep Tech Machine Learning platform with data integration across multiple data sources, to help understand customer profiles better and faster to facilitate these loans. Apart from this, seamless customer onboarding, loan origination and management systems that can handle up to 250,000 monthly transactions have been built in-house.

“Completing 1 million salary advances is a major milestone for EarlySalary, as we continue to be the first line of credit for young Indians. These customers often experience a month-end cash crunch and due to lack of credit-score knowledge, they are unable to borrow money from the traditional credit facilities available. It is this gap that EarlySalary has been able to successfully mitigate for its consumers. This is further backed by hyper repeat and good retention rates of customers, and delinquency rates of less than 1%. This speaks volumes about the Machine Learning Scorecards and risk engines built by us while giving loans in seconds, and this is why the future looks bright for EarlySalary,” said Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder, and CEO of EarlySalary.

Ashish Goyal, Co-Founder and CFO added, “At EarlySalary, upgrading lives through technology and customer experience has been at the core of every initiative we have undertaken. We are happy to have been of help to our customers a million times, who needed funds quickly and with ease, to either tide over an emergency or to fulfil their desire to upgrade their lifestyle. We thank our customers who have trusted us and believed in our product making a difference to their lives. We also take this opportunity to thank our partners and lenders for their support in this journey. We are on the path to fulfil our aspiration to become the first choice of credit for young aspiring India.”

EarlySalary.com was founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal in 2015 and is India’s largest consumer lending application, crossing the INR 1850 Crores disbursal mark. The mobile-first lending application has provided financial assistance to over 250,000 unique customers through 1 million cumulative loans across 17 cities, which has made EarlySalary the first line of credit for young working Indians.

About EarlySalary.com

Founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, EarlySalary is a mobile app that allows salaried individuals to avail of financial assistance. The company offers a bouquet of products tailored to the need of young India including salary advances, instant loans, interest-free EMI options and a line of credit to shop. The company conducts a prudent risk assessment by leveraging machine learning to go beyond financial underwriting.

EarlySalary earlier raised INR 100 crores in January 2018 led by Eight Roads Ventures (Fidelity). With more than 10 Million Downloads and loans worth Rs. 1850 crores already being disbursed, EarlySalary is helping customers borrow within minutes. EarlySalary has fast become the 1st line of credit for young working professionals in India.

Key Features

· Instant access to funds in less than 10 minutes

· High Automation: 73% of loans are Machine Approved & instantly disbursed

· Loans of values ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 Lac cash can be accessed for a tenure from 50 days to 2 years.

· Shop now and pay later – the ability to use the loan limit to shop online on credit on Amazon, Flipkart & many other partners.

For more information please visit www.earlysalary.com

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of EarlySalary (Left) with Ashish Goyal, Co-Founder and CFO of EarlySalary (Right)

