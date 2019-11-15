International Development News
Tata Steel arm exits NatSteel Vina

Image Credit: Geograph

Tata Steel on Friday said its arm NatSteel Holdings Pte (NSH) has concluded the sale its entire equity stake in NatSteel Vina (NSV) to a Vietnam-based company for Rs 36 crore. The steelmaker earlier in the month had announced that NatSteel Holdings Pte (NSH) had agreed to sell its entire 56.5 percent stake in NSV for about Rs 36 crore to Vietnam-based Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company.

"NSH has today concluded the sale of equity shares in NSV and NSV ceases to be a related party to NSH," the company said in a filing to BSE on Friday. "This is further to our disclosure dated November 4, 2019, regarding execution of definitive agreements by NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (NSH) (a step-down subsidiary of Tata Steel) with a Vietnam based company Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company to divest its entire equity stake held in NSV (56.5%)," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

