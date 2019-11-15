International Development News
Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:19 IST
Team India Announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019. The finalists were chosen after a thrilling national final held at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The trio, Amod Joshi from Ahmedabad, V Gautham Reddy from Hyderabad and Sheena Rawla from Kolkata will proudly represent India at the international level.

India is one of 40 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 which is a global series with over 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players. The World Final is scheduled to be held in South Africa at Fancourt Golf Resort from March 2-7, 2020. "For over 45 years, BMW has offered unforgettable experiences to amateur and professional golfers around the world. Being a sport of tremendous joy, golf brings out the best combination of skill and passion in a sportsman. BMW Golf Cup International celebrates this unique spirit and has established itself as the world's largest and most prestigious amateur golfing event. BMW Golf Cup International plays a key role in advancing the sport throughout the community as well as encouraging new budding players," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

"For BMW customers who are golfers and many other enthusiasts, this is the most important event in the calendar. We congratulate the winners of the National Finals who will proudly represent India on the international stage. Playing at the World Final is an once-in-a-lifetime experience that they will cherish for life. We wish them all the best for top spots and most importantly, we hope that they enjoy a superb game on the course," he added. Over 1,125 golfers participated in 14 tournaments of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 across 11 cities in India - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata and Gurgaon. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final held in Gurugram.

The winners of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 National Finals are as follows: Men A

Winner -Amod Joshi 1st Runner Up -Gaurav Agarwal

2nd Runner Up -Uday Kumar Men B

Winner -V Gautham Reddy 1st Runner Up -Amit Mandgi

2nd Runner Up -Pawan Saluja Ladies

Winner- Sheena Rawla 1st Runner Up - Dhanalaxmi Rice

2nd Runner Up - Padmashree Reddy Others

Closest to Pin (ThreeSixty) (Men) - ParavKaria Closest to Pin (ThreeSixty) (Ladies) - Dhanalaxmi Rice

Straight Drive (Lufthansa) (Men) -Sumant Poddar Closest to the Pin (MINI) (Men) - Ashish Sihare

Closest to the Pin (MINI) (Ladies) -Padmashree Reddy Straight Drive (BMW Excellence Club) (Men) -Ashish Mittal

Straight Drive (BMW Excellence Club) (Ladies) - Dhanalaxmi Rice Longest Drive (Ballantines) (Men) - Angad Luthra

Longest Drive (Ballantines) (Ladies) - Sheena Rawla An exclusive, invitation-only event, BMW Golf Cup International is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.

BMW Golf Cup International 2019 has three categories - A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 - 28) and Ladies (for handicaps up to 28). The regional tournament winners of the individual handicap categories compete in the National Final. The victorious trio of the National Final travels to the World Final, which is played at one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world.

This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

