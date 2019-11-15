International Development News
Development News Edition

TiE Global launches TiE Women; raises $70,000 in funding in 2 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:47 IST
TiE Global launches TiE Women; raises $70,000 in funding in 2 days

TiE Global on Friday launched 'TiE Women', a program aimed at promoting women entrepreneurs across its 61 chapters globally. The initiative by the global not-for-profit organization for entrepreneurs saw a fundraise of USD 70,000, contributed by TiE Charter Members during its two-day event.

"I am excited to see the launch of TiE Women. Women represent the greatest opportunity for our ecosystem to make a huge impact, globally. 50-50 gender parity will be the norm in the TiE Global ecosystem and not the exception," TiE Global Chairperson Nitin Rai said at the TiE Global Summit 4. Hemalatha Annamalai, founder of Ampere Vehicles and president of TiE Coimbatore, will be the chair for TiE Women.

She noted that the vision and goal of TiE Women are to 'Embrace, Engage and Empower' women entrepreneurs across the globe. "We need to empower women by providing them a safe space. This will allow them to develop skills and knowledge while mentoring them to systematically change the trajectories of their businesses leading to job creation," she added.

The program will mentor women entrepreneurs about funding, scaling the business, etc. Apart from the leadership, the program is also supported by charter members from multiple chapters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir urges PM to request Pak to remove passport clause to access Kartarpur corridor

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request Pakistan to revise the memorandum of understanding MoU signed between the countries and remove the clause which requires a passpor...

Ramkumar outwits Nagal to enter semifinals of KPIT MSLTA Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan scored an upset win over Sumit Nagal in an exciting all India contest to enter the semifinals of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger here on Friday. In their first meeting this year at the Challenger level, 25-year-old Ramkumar, ...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism, earnings power Wall St to fresh record high

Wall Streets main indexes hit fresh record highs on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and solid earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials brightened sentim...

HC seeks more details from Centre on 'Blue Revolution'

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central government to file by November 26 an additional affidavit on the implementation of guidelines for the centrally-sponsored Blue Revolution scheme aimed at integrated development and manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019