TiE Global launches TiE Women; raises $70,000 in funding in 2 days

TiE Global on Friday launched 'TiE Women', a program aimed at promoting women entrepreneurs across its 61 chapters globally. The initiative by the global not-for-profit organization for entrepreneurs saw a fundraise of USD 70,000, contributed by TiE Charter Members during its two-day event.

"I am excited to see the launch of TiE Women. Women represent the greatest opportunity for our ecosystem to make a huge impact, globally. 50-50 gender parity will be the norm in the TiE Global ecosystem and not the exception," TiE Global Chairperson Nitin Rai said at the TiE Global Summit 4. Hemalatha Annamalai, founder of Ampere Vehicles and president of TiE Coimbatore, will be the chair for TiE Women.

She noted that the vision and goal of TiE Women are to 'Embrace, Engage and Empower' women entrepreneurs across the globe. "We need to empower women by providing them a safe space. This will allow them to develop skills and knowledge while mentoring them to systematically change the trajectories of their businesses leading to job creation," she added.

The program will mentor women entrepreneurs about funding, scaling the business, etc. Apart from the leadership, the program is also supported by charter members from multiple chapters.

