International Development News
Development News Edition

RCom posts Rs 30,142 cr loss in Jul-Sept quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:51 IST
RCom posts Rs 30,142 cr loss in Jul-Sept quarter

Debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Friday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. The company, which is going through insolvency process, had made a profit of Rs 1,141 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.

During July-September 2019, the company set aside Rs 28,314 crore on account of provisioning following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies. The apex court last month upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR, a share of which has to be paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

Total liability on telecom operators after the SC ruling is estimated to be around Rs 1.6 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.33 lakh crore due has to be paid by the companies that are operational. RCom's total liability includes Rs 23,327 crore licence fee and Rs 4.987 crore spectrum usage charges.

RCom and its subsidiaries did not provide interest of Rs 1,210 crore and foreign exchange variation of Rs 458 crore. "Had the company provided interest and foreign exchange variation, the loss would have been higher by Rs 1,668 crore...for the quarter," RCom said.

Revenue from operations of RCom dipped to Rs 302 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 977 crore it recorded in the corresponding period of 2018-19. RCom shares closed at Rs 0.59 apiece, down by 3.28 per cent compared to previous close, at BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

India grants USD 27.9 mn to Nepal for reconstructing quake-hit houses

India has released nearly USD 28 million financial aid to the Nepal government for rebuilding houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015. Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were inju...

HRD minister launches draft 'Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning'

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched the draft Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning at a ministerial roundtable in Paris. The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag...

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour Party: Panelbase poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 13 points this week, according to a Panelbase poll on Friday.The poll, conducted after the Brexit Party said it would not stand in Conser...

Let 3 leaders 'remain inside' if you see Valley is peaceful due their detention:Jitendra to officers

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday told officers if they believe that the detention of three Kashmiri leaders has helped in maintaining peace in the Kashmir Valley, then the trio should remain inside. Singh was addressing officers here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019