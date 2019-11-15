International Development News
Reduce GST on matchboxes to 12 pc: TN minister to Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on matchboxes should be brought down to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said on Friday.

In a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raju, along with eight representatives of match stick manufacturers' associations, said the GST on matchboxes was high and needs to be brought down at par with the tax rate on raw materials.

Later, Raju participated in the Tamil Nadu Day celebration at the India International Trade Fair 2019 here, along with TN House Principal Resident Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Resident Commissioner Ashish Bachani and Director of Information and Public Relations P Shankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

