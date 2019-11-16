Rotaract District 3141 to Hold Millenial Summit to Encourage Innovation and Start-ups Among Youngsters

MUMBAI, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to encourage innovation and start-ups among youngsters, the Rotaract District 3141, along with the Rotary club of Mumbai, Nariman Point has organized a 'Millenial Summit', where in successful youngsters will share their stories and inspire others. The summit will take place at the Bombay Stock Exchange on November 24, starting 3pm.

The summit will commemorate the real heroes who will share their stories to inspire young minds. The focus of the Rotaractors is to bring the millennial leaders from a variety of fields - artists, authors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, tech developers and lawyers on a single platform to provide unique ideas and solutions to the youth. The millennial leaders who will be sharing their experiences in this summit are:

Anto Philip

Passionate from a very young age, Anto Philip co-founded a company to build a community for the youth of India. With a dream six years ago, they started Under 25! Since then, there's been no looking back for the company which now hosts the acclaimed 'Under 25 Summit' which is India's Largest Youth Festival. Today, Under 25 is India's Largest Youth Community which primarily focuses on building engaging youth culture for the largest youth population in the world.

Harshwardhan Zala

He is a 17-year-old boy who isn't just another teenager figuring out his life. He is Smart Tech Developer, Inventor, Programmer, Tinkerer, Speaker, Mentor, Entrepreneur and Student. He is the Founder, CEO and CTO of Aerobotics7. Harshwardhan Zala has created a Drone Named 'EAGLE A7' that could be capable of detection and destruction of landmines in the war fields. He is on a mission to clear all the landmines around the globe to make the world a safe place.

Anandini Fernandes

Anandini has exclusively worked in the criminal litigation and dealt specifically with statutes such as the Indian Penal Code, 1860, etc. She also deals with prosecuting and defending offence like prevention of gambling act, protection for children sexual act, etc. She is working part time with the International Cricket Council as an Anti-Corruption manager and investigator as well as runs her own charitable soup kitchen called 'one family soup kitchen' which serves 100 meals twice a month to hungry people across the city.

Farrhad Acidwala

The 25-year-old Indian entrepreneur, investor and two-time TEDx speaker started off as one of the world's youngest entrepreneurs and is best known as the founder of Rockstah Media and CYBERNETIV DIGITAL. Farrhad has been featured by CNN, The Telegraph, The Economic Times, Vogue India and The Times of India, to name a few.

Deepa Unnikrishan

Also called Dee MC, she is one of the few female self-taught hip hop artists. She raps because it lets her be herself. She writes on social evils of the society and is a part of Mumbai's blossoming underground hip hop movement. She was also a part of the movie 'Gully Boy'.

Munaf Kapadia

He is the guy who quit Google to sell samosas. Munaf let go of his 4.5 year online advertising career to pursue an F&B project he started with his mother called 'The Bohri Kitchen'. With the power of his mother's sincere cooking skills and Munaf's average Branding & PR skills, TBK turned into a mini Bohri food revolution. TBK required him to take up the full time mantle of Chief Eating Officer and identify ways to sell smoked mutton kheema samosas at scale and take the Bohri Cuisine to non Bohris across India. Today he has been featured in Forbes 30 under 30, he is a Tedx Speaker, he has won Times Food Award 18 & 19 and has sailed a long way.

Shania Pahuja

She is a multi-talented and extremely versatile IBDP year 2 student with numerous achievements under her belt. She is actively involved in NGOs such as 'Down to Earth' and has volunteered for 'Habitat for Humanity' twice. She has represented her school at cultural integration and youth leadership program in Singapore.

Kushal Bhuva, the DRR of Rotaract District 3141 has seen the vision of The Millennial Summit since the day he was announced as the leader for the year 2019-2020. He believes that Millennials are the best guide for their fellow millennials. He is a strong believer of real heroes, real stories and real inspirations. His aim with this event was to bring Millennials to the Millennials i.e., to bring young and creative minds to his Rotaractors that are between the age of 18-30.

About Rotaract District 3141

Rotaract is an international organization that comes under the wing of Rotary. Rotaract District 3141 comes under the Rotary District 3141. Rotaract District 3141 is one of the most vibrant and active part of the World's Largest Youth Movement – Rotaract. We have a membership strength of 8000+ Rotaractors in Mumbai. Over 120 active clubs with more than 8000 dynamic Rotaractors come from various demographic backgrounds.

About Rotary Club of Mumbai, Nariman Point

Rotary Club of Mumbai Nariman Point was chartered on 1st May 2002. It is one of the youngest clubs in Mumbai in terms of average age and in consonance thereof boasts of a young and enthusiastic conglomeration of Rotarians.

The Club has grown many folds and today has a membership of 75 individuals from different walks of life; Financial Advisors, Analysts, Advocates, Insurers, Doctors, entrepreneurs, etc. Due to the age advantage, the members have a very good camaraderie. Also their dynamism motivates them to embark on larger projects year after year. They live by our motto 'Service Over Self'.

