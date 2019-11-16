International Development News
Pvt security personnel can be used in traffic management: VK Singh

  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:30 IST
Pvt security personnel can be used in traffic management: VK Singh
Representative Image

Exhorting private security agencies to adopt modern technologies to expand operations, Union Minister VK Singh on Saturday said private security guards can help government agencies in affairs like traffic management, pollution monitoring, and crowd management through the use of drones and CCTV operations. Minister of State for Road, Transport, and Highways, Singh was addressing the 'Security Leadership Summit' organized by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) at the Ph.D. Chamber here.

"Today governments do not have enough resources and manpower to meet the daily requirements of the general public. Here private security agencies can play a major role, but they need to train their personnel in modern and upcoming technologies to gain trust of government agencies who can delegate them routine works like traffic management, pollution monitoring, crowd management, and cybersecurity," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by CAPSI here. The scope is immense for private security agencies to reinvent themselves and prepare for future challenges, Singh added.

The minister said the Indian private security industry needs to tap foreign markets where there is a shortage of manpower like Europe and Gulf nations. "There is a global manpower shortage which Indian private security agencies need to tap to expand their business, but for that, they should improve and enhance their skills. Improvement in quality and perfection is needed.

"Industry needs to hire more technically qualified people to upscale skills and preparedness of personnel. Specialized cadres need to be created keeping in mind changing security scenario," he added. Speaking at the event, CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said private security agencies were ready to help the government in carrying out day-to-day work needed to make life easier and safer for the common man.

"Our industry is also aware of the growing need for private security personnel in foreign markets and we are working on it. A market of 1.5 crores private security personnel abroad is there to tap for us and we are exploring that," he added. Singh thanked the present Government for timely amendments in the Private Security Agency Regulation (PSARA) Act that has helped streamlining and growth of private security agencies.

"Under PM Modi, the private security industry has seen the implementation of various progressive policies and reforms in-laws. Our sector is growing at almost 50 percent. Today private security agencies employ around 90 lakh personnel, making it one of the top employers. We hope to cross 2 crore workforce within the next few years," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

