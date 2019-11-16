Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) Following are today's
Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 800-3200, Brinjal 1200-4000, Tomato100-2500, Bitter Gourd 1500-4100, Bottle Gourd 600-2100, AshGourd 1000-1200, Green Chilly 680-4000, Banana Green 1000-5000,Beans 500-4000, Green Ginger 1200-5000, Carrot 1000-6000,Cabbage 198-2000, Ladies Finger 900-3600,Snakegourd 1000-2700,Beetroot 1000-4200, Cucumbar 300-1600, Ridgeguard 1300-3600,Raddish 400-2800, Capsicum 1800-4800, Drumstick 10000-26000,Sweet Pumpkin 100-1600, Knool Khol 800-4200, Lime 200-4100
