International Development News
Development News Edition

Mr. Modi, 'his cronies' can not change truth that YI is not-for-profit company: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:45 IST
Mr. Modi, 'his cronies' can not change truth that YI is not-for-profit company: Cong

After the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea to consider Young Indian (YI) as a charitable institution, the Congress said Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "his cronies" can not change the "inalienable truth" that YI is a not-for-profit company. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others have been accused of paying just Rs 50 lakh through which YI obtained the ownership of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which owed Rs 90.25 crore to the Congress party.

The BJP said AJL has properties worth more than Rs 2,000 crore. In July last year, the Income Tax department asked the YI to pay tax of around Rs 145 crore. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters, "What is subjudice need not be commented upon. It may look like a setback for certain news channels, to certain news channels, but, I can assure you, the majesty of law will prevail and the truth out in the open is that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company and neither Mr. Modi nor his cronies can change this inalienable truth."

At a press conference later, BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress's ruling family amassed properties worth more than Rs 2,000 crore through investment of just Rs 50 lakh in AJL and dubbed it the "family model of development".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should remain in custody, prosecutors said.Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasi...

Sarita Devi elected unopposed to AIBA athletes commission

Veteran Indian boxer L Sarita Devi has been elected unopposed to the International Boxing Asociations AIBA first-ever athletes commission to represent the Asian bloc. Reported by PTI in July, Sarita was in the running for the position as th...

Two plan robbery to fund excursion to Manali; held with arms

Two men, who allegedly plotted to rob people to fund a trip to Manali with their girlfriends, have been arrested from Najafgarh area in Dwarka, police said on Saturday. Sitar Khan 26 and Umesh Kumar 29, both residents of Najafgarh, were arr...

Tear gas fired in Paris as yellow vests mark anniversary

Paris, Nov 16 AP Tear gas and water cannon were used Saturday as Paris police sought to disperse yellow vest protesters marking the first anniversary of the birth of their movement against government policies seen as favouring the rich. Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019