International Development News
Development News Edition

Coal ministry to set up management unit to speed up mine operationalistion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:07 IST
Coal ministry to set up management unit to speed up mine operationalistion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government is planning to set up a project management unit for expediting the operationalization of allotted coal blocks. The coal ministry will hire a consultant to set up the project management unit, the ministry said in notice while inviting bids from eligible entities.

"Ministry of Coal plans to take services of a consulting firm to set up a project management unit to support on 'expediting coal block operationalization'," the notice for Request for Bid (RFB) stated. "The bidder selected in accordance with the provisions of the RFB, shall assist the Authority by deploying dedicated professionals in order to provide assistance and coordinate various implementation aspects of the project," it said.

The last date for submission of bid is December 19, it said. The coal ministry has been exhorting allottees to step up efforts for bringing allotted blocks to production as well as enhance output.

The ministry in September had said that policy decisions have been taken to ensure early operationalization of coal mines but their allottees should also go the extra mile along with the government to start the mines. The decisions include allowing sale of 25 percent coal in open market in case of allocation for specified end-use plant, relaxation in efficiency parameters, among others, the ministry had said.

The ministry had said that it was also working on policy interventions to develop a single-window scheme for faster approvals of clearances from various central and state agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: George, Clippers pummel Hawks

Paul George scored 37 points in only 20 minutes, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 150-101 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night despite playing without Kawhi Leonard. George, who scored 25 points in the first half, ...

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019