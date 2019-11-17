International Development News
Development News Edition

Startup India Vision 2024: DPIIT for cutting compliance time to just 1 hour per month for start-ups

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 13:04 IST
Startup India Vision 2024: DPIIT for cutting compliance time to just 1 hour per month for start-ups
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed a significant cut in the compliance time to just one hour per month for start-ups as part of measures to ease regulatory requirements for budding entrepreneurs, an official said. The proposal is part of the Start-up India Vision 2024, prepared by the department to promote the growth of budding entrepreneurs.

Under this vision document, the department has also proposed several other measures such as facilities of debt financing, setting up of 500 new incubators and accelerators, creating innovation zones in urban local bodies, deployment of entire corpus of Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds, operationalise credit guarantee scheme, and establishment of a seed fund. The department has floated a note seeking views of different ministries on this document.

Currently, start-ups comply with a plethora of requirements such as GST filings, tax returns, and other local laws every month, the official said. Compliance to these processes takes a lot of time and cost. Further, it has proposed providing work orders and pilot projects from the government, ranking of ministries and central public sector undertakings for their increased engagement with start-ups, and organizing a global start-up event in the country.

Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, which intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of start-ups, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives. So far, over 24,000 start-ups have been recognized by the department. They are eligible for various tax incentives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case

Chinas Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the countrys health officials that the risk of an outbreak was minimal. The health commission of the autonomous region sai...

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

18 injured as bus overturns in Yamunanagar

Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus carrying them from Kalka to Haridwar overturned in Haryanas Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert collision with a car near Bilaspur...

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft on Sunday, billed as the worlds first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including U.S. ride-hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019