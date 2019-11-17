International Development News
Development News Edition

Aramco declares USD 1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 14:33 IST
Aramco declares USD 1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia on Sunday put a value of up to USD 1.71 trillion on energy giant Aramco in what could be the world's biggest IPO, but missed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's initial target of USD 2 trillion. Aramco said it would sell 1.5 percent of the company in a blockbuster initial public offering worth USD 24-25.6 billion, scaling down Saudi Arabia's initial plan to sell up to five percent of the firm.

"The base offer size will be 1.5 percent of the company's outstanding shares," the state-owned energy giant said as it began taking bids from investors in a price range of 30-32 Saudi riyals per share (USD 8-8.5). The much-delayed offering, a cornerstone of Prince Mohammed's ambitious plan to diversify the oil-reliant economy, rivals the world's biggest listing -- the USD 25 billion floats of Chinese retail giant Alibaba in 2014.

Aramco had initially been expected to list on two exchanges, with the first flotation of two percent on the kingdom's Tadawul bourse, followed by a further three percent on an overseas exchange. But the firm has said there are no current plans for an international stock sale, indicating that the long-discussed goal has been shelved for the time being.

The IPO has been dogged by delays since the idea was first announced in 2016, with Prince Mohammed's desired valuation of USD 2 trillion meetings with skepticism from investors and analysts. "(The) first impression is that (the) price is a sensible compromise and that it will sell," Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management, said on Twitter.

If priced at the top end of the range, it could eclipse Alibaba to become the world's biggest IPO, Fadlallah added. Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to ensure the success of the IPO, a crucial part of de facto ruler Prince Mohammed's plan to wean the economy away from oil by pumping funds into megaprojects and non-energy industries.

S&P Global Ratings said the stock market debut could enable the kingdom to strengthen its financial position. "If subsequently effectively deployed, the funds raised could be used to support longer-term economic growth in Saudi Arabia," it said.

The government has reportedly pressed wealthy Saudi business families and institutions to invest, and many nationalists have labelled it a patriotic duty. Last week senior cleric Abdullah al-Mutlaq sought to encourage Saudis to invest in the IPO, saying in a local television program that it was permissible in Islam and even religious scholars were likely to participate.

Even for the domestic listing though, there are reports the firm is struggling to attract foreign institutional investors, amid an uncertain outlook for the energy sector and questions over company disclosures and governance. In its prospectus released last week, the company lists a variety of risks ranging from terrorist attacks to geopolitical tensions in a region dominated by Saudi-Iran rivalry.

One striking element was a warning that global oil demand may peak within the next 20 years, citing a forecast from industry consultant IHS Markit. It also acknowledged that climate change concerns could reduce the demand for hydrocarbons.

But Aramco, a cash cow that catapulted the kingdom to become the Arab world's biggest economy, does appear to hold enormous appeal for local retail investors. Many Saudis are seeking to tap lenders and sell personal assets to raise money to invest in the share sale.

Aramco last year posted USD 111.1 billion in net profit. In the first nine months of this year, its net profit dropped 18 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2018, to USD 68.2 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

There is a 'de facto' stay on SC Sabarimala verdict: Ker Minister

Kerala Law Minister A K Balan on Sunday said there was a de facto stay of the Supreme Courts September 28 order on Sabarimala womens entry issue and the state government could act only on the basis of the courts verdict. Amid tight security...

UPDATE 1-Eager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in 'crown jewel' Aramco

No voice is louder than that of the Aramco IPO, the largest IPO on earth, declared Ahmed al-Arfaj, a Saudi Arabian TV talk show host, drumming up demand for what could be the worlds biggest initial public offering. State oil giant Saudi Ara...

Nine Bangladeshis held in Bengal for illegal entry

Nine Bangladeshis were arrestedby the BSF from West Bengals North 24 Parganas andMurshidabad districts for illegally entering India, astatement issued by the paramilitary force said on SundayAll nine of them were apprehended on Saturday and...

JU working with WB govt for increasing shelf life of 'Banglar

Jadavpur Universitys Food Technology department is collaborating with the West Bengal government for increasing shelf life of Banglar Rosogolla, which got GI tag two years back, to market it internationally. A senior professor of the Food T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019