International Development News
Development News Edition

India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:27 IST
India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

India has the potential for "very rapid" economic growth over the next decade which will lift people out of poverty and allow the government to invest in health and education priorities in an "exciting way", billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said. In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gates, the world's richest person, specifically complimented India's Aadhaar identity system and the country's performance in the financial services and pharma sectors.

The positive outlook by Gates for the Indian economy, Asia's third largest, comes at a time when it is reeling under major slowdown amid apprehensions that the cycle may last for a longer period. "I don't have any knowledge about the near term, but I'd say over the next decade, there's potential for very rapid growth, which will lift people out of poverty and allow the government to invest in health and education priorities in a really exciting way," he said.

On Friday, 64-year-old Gates, with a net worth of USD 110 billion, regained the position of the world's richest person surpassing the Amazon Inc's Jeff Bezos. The Microsoft co-founder has so far donated over USD 35 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for poverty reduction and social development programmes in various countries. "... Everybody hopes that there's really good growth because the potential is certainly there for India to have high growth," he said.

Gates is currently on a three-day visit to India to review the work of his foundation in the country. India's economic growth slumped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter ending June this fiscal due to slower consumer demand and private investment.

The slump in growth has prompted many global agencies to cut India's GDP growth projection by various degrees for 2019-20. Gates also hailed India's Aadhaar identification system as well as adoption of the UPI system.

"Well, in all of our areas, India's been a key place where we find innovators and financial services. It's fantastic the way that the Aadhaar identity system and the overall UPI system is gaining adoption, and there's some great lessons out of that work," he said. "We partner with people like Nandan Nilekani to think, okay, how do the lessons from India apply to other countries for things like digital identity or financial services," he said.

Gates also complimented India's pioneering work in vaccine manufacturing, saying the country has made impactful contribution in improving peoples' lives. "When people think of India, they think of the IT services and the great work done there. Less visible but certainly very impactful for improving the human condition is the great work done by the vaccine manufacturers, whether it's Serum, who's the largest, but a dozen others - Bharat Biotech, Bio-E, a number of companies," he said.

"It's incredible that about half of the (vaccine) units -- not in the dollar volume, but the unit volume -- comes out of India, and that's really helping us get the vaccines out to more and more children, because the manufacturing is done in a very efficient way," Gates said. "And so, in some ways, India can look at that, as it has goals to do broader manufacturing, like, okay, what was done in this vaccine area that is allowed it to be the world leader," he added.

In the last one decade, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been working in areas of health-care, sanitation, agriculture and financial services for the underprivileged people in India. The foundation's partnerships with Indian manufacturers have led to development of affordable efficacious vaccines which has enabled different countries to introduce these vaccines, said an official of the foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Van Dijk withdraws from Estonia match for 'personal reasons'

Brussels, Nov 17 AFP Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesdays Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch federation announced on Sunday. The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon mired deeper in crisis after Safadi withdrawal

Lebanon slipped deeper into political crisis on Sunday after the withdrawal of a top candidate for prime minister narrowed the chances of creating a government needed to enact urgent reforms. Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, with...

Thousands protest in Georgia demanding snap polls

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Georgia on Sunday, demanding the governments resignation and early parliamentary polls after the increasingly unpopular ruling party backtracked on promised electoral reforms. Protesters gathere...

Greeks to march to mark 1973 student revolt anniversary

Greeks were expected to march through central Athens on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta then ruling the country. The annual march often becomes a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019