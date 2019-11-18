International Development News
Development News Edition

Hike launches avatars with HikeMoji: brings hundreds of personal & hyperlocal HikeMoji Stickers for every user

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:09 IST
Hike launches avatars with HikeMoji: brings hundreds of personal & hyperlocal HikeMoji Stickers for every user

Hike, India's AI-led Unicorn today launched avatars with HikeMoji, an incredibly personal way for users to bring their funniest, most expressive selves online. With over 1000+ hairstyles, facial features, bindis, local clothing, nose pins & more to choose from, users can make their HikeMoji truly their own. To start with, users also get 100+ exclusive stickers of their HikeMoji in any of the 7 regional languages available in addition to English & Hindi. With this, HikeMoji becomes the first & only made in India hyperlocal avatar that is customizable with local components & languages.

One of the things that stands out with HikeMoji is the seamless creation. Once on the Hike Sticker Chat app, users can take a selfie that then gets converted into a base HikeMoji on top of which users can begin to customize their HikeMoji. The HikeMoji can be personalized with over 1000+ components many of which are hyperlocal built just for the Indian audience. The second thing that stands out is the hyperlocal stickers. Once the HikeMoji is ready, the app automatically generates over 100 exclusive HikeMoji Stickers that are only available to that user based on the language of their choice. The HikeMoji Stickers are available in 7 regional languages in addition to English & Hindi. These stickers can also be seamlessly shared across social media platforms.

Behind the scenes, Hike is building upon the latest advancements in AI. HikeMoji is created using advanced Computer Vision and deep neural networks. This enables the platform to search around 100 trillion combinations of facial shape and color features to create HikeMoji & HikeMoji Stickers reflecting the user's looks within a few seconds. With hundreds of HikeMoji Stickers of themselves to choose from, ML & NLP play a key role in enabling easy discovery & apt sticker recommendations for each user across a total of 9 languages.

"With incredible advancements in technology so much more is possible today. Today we can do things we couldn't, even just a few years ago. We're seeing self-worth move online faster than ever before and the youth spend far more time perfecting their online lives than their lives offline. HikeMoji has been built with that in mind. It is a way to bring your true-est, fun-est most expressive self-online. With HikeMoji, you can be you, that you've always wanted to be."

"In the online world, you can go beyond the constraints of the offline world so one of our principles with HikeMoji is that it's 60% you and 40% who you'd love to be. The artwork is key to making this work. People need to feel that this is them, so we've ensured that the HikeMojis feel relatable but they're also aspirational. There's a local flavor to the avatar and all the 1000+ customizations that come with it. Users also get over 100 exclusive HikeMoji stickers that only they can use to start with."

"Behind the scenes, all of this comes to life through Machine Learning. It's at the intersection of both Art & ML that we're able to bring such novel and unique experiences to life. Today, we're launching the first version to the market and are quite excited to build upon this foundation." — Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike.

Users can create their own HikeMoji & access exclusive HikeMoji Stickers of themselves on the Hike Sticker Chat app available for download on the Google Play & the App Store. In addition to having their HikeMoji Stickers in Hindi and English, users can choose from seven other regional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Launched in beta, the feature will be rapidly upgraded with new builds shipping out every few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal pro...

HK stocks end firmer as stimulus hopes boost risk sentiment

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, following steep losses the previous week, as lacklustre economic data stoked hopes of fresh stimulus measures to revive flagging growth in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index ended up 1.4 a...

NHAI implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee ...

Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes and was adjourned till the post-lunch session as Congress members shouted slogans against the government calling it anti-farmer. The BJP boycotted the proceedings demanding a CBI probe i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019