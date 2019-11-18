International Development News
Century Real Estate Unveils Century Horizon at Business Associate Meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:19 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd, the largest owners of real estate and one of the top developers in Bangalore - with 46 years of Real Estate experience celebrated the pre-launch of their much-anticipated project ‘Century Horizon’ by organizing a gala dinner for their business partners.

The event was held at Century Sales Galleria in Hebbal amid the presence of around 300 Channel Partners from across the nation. Invitees from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi were present for the unveiling of the Scale Model and Walk-through video of Century Horizon.

The meeting was also used as a platform to celebrate the success of several business associates, for their role in bringing in high revenue to the company, who were felicitated with complementary international trips and gift vouchers.

Mahesh Prabhu, Executive Director of Century Real Estate, was present at the meeting and talked about the upcoming launch of Century Horizon. “It’s been a while since Century Real Estate offered a residential apartment project to its prospective clients. At first, we envisaged to develop a commercial project given that the project is situated on the Kempegowda International Airport Road, but on further deliberations, we felt a mixed-used project with apartments located 5 mins from Hebbal and a self-sustaining Commercial & Retail Development will provide the perfect product-mix for the Project. Century Horizon has been a much-awaited project for us and we are very excited about the launch.”

The event also had several entertainment acts followed by dinner to wrap up an eventful evening.

