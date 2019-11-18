Srishti Publishers Releases The Sinners by Bestselling Author Sourabh Mukherjee

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

· Sourabh Mukherjee has authored several thrillers and romance reads, including the hot-selling thrillers In the Shadows of Death and The Colours of Passion, as well as collections of short stories like Beyond 22 yards series and It's All About Love series.

· He works in a senior leadership position in a global technology firm, and is well known for his impeccably crafted stories.

· His latest book The Sinners has been published by leading publishing house Srishti Publishers & Distributors and has started off with a bang in the pre-order stage itself.

· Starting off at high ranks among new releases in Crime fiction, the book is set to break a few records.

Srishti Publishers & Distributors, India’s leading publishing house recently released ‘The Sinners’, the latest book by nationally acclaimed author Sourabh Mukherjee. The book is priced at Rs. 199 and is available across all leading online and offline stores.

‘The Sinners’ is a thrilling work of fiction which weaves together elements of corporate warfare and personal vendetta, which bring down a technology company, NexGen. When Vikram Oberoi, the India Head of NexGen, is found dead in his penthouse in Mumbai, the reader is left wondering what or who led to this – rivals within and outside the firm, one of Vikram’s jilted lovers or the miffed wife, a mysterious conspirator laying out honeytraps, or a sinful past that haunts the family. The book is the latest valuable addition to the thriller and mystery genres, and is a gripping and riveting read.

“The storyline of ‘The Sinners’ is inspired by the thought that, we are busy developing technology for the future, but at the end of the day, we are human beings with primal, caveman instincts. This contradiction is a very interesting subject. Like my previous thrillers, ‘The Sinners’ is primarily about human psychology. It deals with the complicated dynamics of human relationships and reflects the modern urban Indian society,” said Sourabh Mukherjee, speaking on the release of his book.

In view of the warm response received by the book in the pre-release days, the publisher, Arup Bose, said, “It was a pleasure to be working with Sourabh Mukherjee once again. The moment I read the story for the first time, I was blown away by it. I am sure readers will be on the edge of their seats as they read the book. The response to the book has been tremendously positive, from the first readers and critics, and the book has been making its way up the bestseller charts. This book is definitely the must read thriller book of the year and will leave a mark on this genre for many years to come.”

Blurb of the book

Vikram Oberoi is found dead in his penthouse. A few hours ago, his involvement in a sex scandal in NexGen Technologies made headlines across the world. Who is behind the sinister conspiracy that destroyed Vikram Oberoi, the philandering India Head of NexGen? Rivals within and outside the firm? One of his many jilted lovers or the miffed wife? A mysterious conspirator laying out honey traps to sabotage his plans? Or, is it the ghost of a sinful past that continues to haunt the Oberois?

The Sinners is a fast-paced thriller with a shocking twist that unravels against the backdrop of corporate warfare, illicit relationships and ruthless seduction games.

Title: The Sinners

Author: Sourabh Mukherjee

Publisher: Srishti Publishers & Distributors

Pages: 200

MRP: 199/-

Amazon: bit.ly/SinnersA

Flipkart: bit.ly/SinnersF

Reach Sourabh Mukherjee at:

Website: sourabhmukherjee.com

Twitter: @sourabhm_ofcl

Facebook: @authorsourabhmukherjee

Image: Sourabh Mukherjee - The Sinners

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)