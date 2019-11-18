International Development News
Development News Edition

Srishti Publishers Releases The Sinners by Bestselling Author Sourabh Mukherjee

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:38 IST
Srishti Publishers Releases The Sinners by Bestselling Author Sourabh Mukherjee

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

· Sourabh Mukherjee has authored several thrillers and romance reads, including the hot-selling thrillers In the Shadows of Death and The Colours of Passion, as well as collections of short stories like Beyond 22 yards series and It's All About Love series.

· He works in a senior leadership position in a global technology firm, and is well known for his impeccably crafted stories.

· His latest book The Sinners has been published by leading publishing house Srishti Publishers & Distributors and has started off with a bang in the pre-order stage itself.

· Starting off at high ranks among new releases in Crime fiction, the book is set to break a few records.

Srishti Publishers & Distributors, India’s leading publishing house recently released ‘The Sinners’, the latest book by nationally acclaimed author Sourabh Mukherjee. The book is priced at Rs. 199 and is available across all leading online and offline stores.

‘The Sinners’ is a thrilling work of fiction which weaves together elements of corporate warfare and personal vendetta, which bring down a technology company, NexGen. When Vikram Oberoi, the India Head of NexGen, is found dead in his penthouse in Mumbai, the reader is left wondering what or who led to this – rivals within and outside the firm, one of Vikram’s jilted lovers or the miffed wife, a mysterious conspirator laying out honeytraps, or a sinful past that haunts the family. The book is the latest valuable addition to the thriller and mystery genres, and is a gripping and riveting read.

“The storyline of ‘The Sinners’ is inspired by the thought that, we are busy developing technology for the future, but at the end of the day, we are human beings with primal, caveman instincts. This contradiction is a very interesting subject. Like my previous thrillers, ‘The Sinners’ is primarily about human psychology. It deals with the complicated dynamics of human relationships and reflects the modern urban Indian society,” said Sourabh Mukherjee, speaking on the release of his book.

In view of the warm response received by the book in the pre-release days, the publisher, Arup Bose, said, “It was a pleasure to be working with Sourabh Mukherjee once again. The moment I read the story for the first time, I was blown away by it. I am sure readers will be on the edge of their seats as they read the book. The response to the book has been tremendously positive, from the first readers and critics, and the book has been making its way up the bestseller charts. This book is definitely the must read thriller book of the year and will leave a mark on this genre for many years to come.”

Blurb of the book

Vikram Oberoi is found dead in his penthouse. A few hours ago, his involvement in a sex scandal in NexGen Technologies made headlines across the world. Who is behind the sinister conspiracy that destroyed Vikram Oberoi, the philandering India Head of NexGen? Rivals within and outside the firm? One of his many jilted lovers or the miffed wife? A mysterious conspirator laying out honey traps to sabotage his plans? Or, is it the ghost of a sinful past that continues to haunt the Oberois?

The Sinners is a fast-paced thriller with a shocking twist that unravels against the backdrop of corporate warfare, illicit relationships and ruthless seduction games.

Title: The Sinners

Author: Sourabh Mukherjee

Publisher: Srishti Publishers & Distributors

Pages: 200

MRP: 199/-

Amazon: bit.ly/SinnersA

Flipkart: bit.ly/SinnersF

Reach Sourabh Mukherjee at:

Website: sourabhmukherjee.com

Twitter: @sourabhm_ofcl

Facebook: @authorsourabhmukherjee

Image: Sourabh Mukherjee - The Sinners

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks end firmer as stimulus hopes boost risk sentiment

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, following steep losses the previous week, as lacklustre economic data stoked hopes of fresh stimulus measures to revive flagging growth in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index ended up 1.4 a...

NHAI implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee ...

Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes and was adjourned till the post-lunch session as Congress members shouted slogans against the government calling it anti-farmer. The BJP boycotted the proceedings demanding a CBI probe i...

Electoral bonds became instruments of anonymous donations: Cong

The Congress on Monday alleged that electoral bonds became instruments of anonymous donations bordering on opaque money laundering and asked the Modi government to answer how many thousand crores were received by the ruling BJP through the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019