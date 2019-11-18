Marriott International announces debut of Le Mridien in city

Le Meridien Hotels and Resorts on Monday announced the launch of its maiden hotel here. Le Meridien Hyderabads design draws inspiration from the city's rich heritage of craftsmanship and culture, blending minimalistic style with timeless chic elements, a press release said here.

Senior vice-president - South Asia Marriott International Neeraj Govil said The entry of this legendary brand will provide an even greater diversity of hotel choice for Hyderabad's growing commercial and leisure markets." "The city is a perfect match for a Le Meridien brand debut as we invite and entice the creative-minded traveler to savor the good life, and unlock the destination through the hotels mid-century modern design, refined cultural & culinary experiences, and easy access to the rich local culture of the city, the senior vice-president said. General manager of Le Meridien Hyderabad Rakesh Upadhyay said, With our inspiring associates we are thrilled to welcome the first Le Meridien hotel in Hyderabad. Our signature brand programs like the Unlock Art program will tap into the creative curiosity of our guests while giving them a whole host of reasons to fall in love with Hyderabad again." "More than stylish accommodations and warm, intuitive hospitality, we are an intimate representation of this beautiful city and its legendary stories," the general manager said.

Located at a 30-minute drive from the international airport, the hotel is just Hyderabad's leading museums, temples, and art galleries, the release said. Soak in the local attractions and history of the Salar Jung Museum, The Birla Mandir, Shiparamam Village, Laad Bazar, Golconda Fort, Charminar the 18th-century Chowmahalla Palace and the Qutub Shahi Tombs, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)