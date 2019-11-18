International Development News
Development News Edition

HAM grows substantially in over 3 years, but some cracks are now surfacing on highways: Crisil

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:48 IST
HAM grows substantially in over 3 years, but some cracks are now surfacing on highways: Crisil

Some "cracks" have surfaced on the highways on hybrid annuity model (HAM) with smaller developers finding financial closure of projects tough, rating agency Crisil said on Monday. Launched in early 2016, the model had expedited road construction schemes and resulted in execution of a large number of projects.

"In the past three-and-a-half years, the HAM of road construction has grown substantially, but some warts are now showing up: smaller developers are finding financial closure elusive, and over-aged projects awaiting appointed dates are facing termination risk," CRISIL said in its research report. Crisil Research's analysis of road projects under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) showed that HAM has expanded its network since its launch in February 2016.

"Over fiscals 2017 to 2019, HAM projects accounted for a quarter of the executed road projects and 45-50 per cent of the projects awarded," said the report titled 'HAM paves ahead, but cracks appear too'. The report said a deep-dive project-by-project analysis by Crisil Research shows that of the 6,670-km HAM projects awarded by the NHAI during financial years 2016 to 2019, a good 70-75 per cent have achieved financial closure, most of them by large developers with a turnover of over Rs 1,500 crore.

However, it said the smaller developers have started to face problems. "Though the foundation has been laid, some cracks have surfaced on the HAM highway. The smaller developers, many of which have changed lanes from engineering, procurement and execution (EPC) projects to HAM for the first time, are struggling to secure funding after bidding aggressively, and banks tightening capital requirements," it said.

It said the upshot has been a deceleration in the pace of financial closures. For fast-track highway projects, reviving the public-private partnership mode and attracting more investments in the sector, the government had approved HAM under which it provides 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer to start work while the remaining investment is made by the developer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Great that there's conversation around mental health: Smith

Premier Australian batsman Steve Smith is glad that mental health of cricketers is in focus after some of his compatriots took breaks to deal with their issues, which he feels, are compounded by hectic playing schedules. Star all-rounder Gl...

China accuses Britain of taking sides in Hong Kong protests

Chinas ambassador to London on Monday accused the British government of taking sides in the Hong Kong protests by criticising the police and government. We have made our position known to the British side when they have made irresponsible r...

Learn How to Drive Successful Innovation in an Era of Uncertainty

&#160;Frost Sullivan is pleased to announce that Joe Batista, Director Chief Creatologist, DELL Technologies, will be the headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation Development A Frost Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 2...

NITI Aayog mulls healthcare system for middle class

NITI Aayog is mulling building up a healthcare system for the middle class which is still not covered under any public healthcare system, the government think-tank said on Monday. The healthcare system would exclude those covered under the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019