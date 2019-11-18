Mumbai to Host Asia’s Largest Show on Smart and Safe Mobility on November 20

November 20-22, 2019, Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregoan, Mumbai.

Over 100 exhibitors, 4000+ trade and professional visitors, three-day Conference on ‘Mobility: Smart Today, Smarter Tomorrow’

The 8th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo along with Parking InfraTech and Smart Mobility Expo open in Mumbai on November 20 with participation from over 100 exhibitors from different countries including USA, the UK, UAE, Germany, Israel, Belgium, Australia, China and Italy showcasing their products and solutions for Traffic Management, Parking Management and Future Mobility.

The technology and systems being showcased are as per the current requirement of the nation to expand capacity, create infrastructure for safety , security, and provide fast and seamless mobility. Right from safety barriers, Intelligent Transport Systems to IoT solutions for logistics and fleet management, tolling solutions, AI for traffic management, or traffic violation detection solutions.

The Expo provides opportunities for one to one business interaction and networking. Considering the great focus, the Central and State machinery are giving to Smart Mobility, Public Transport, Parking solutions and infrastructure, ​the three-day Conference on ‘Mobility: Smart Today, Smarter Tomorrow’ at the Expo has been designed to facilitate discussions and interactions on the latest in traffic and transport sectors.

The sessions include India’s Future Mobility plan, Infrastructure Development funding, E-Highway, usage of IT System in improving the traffic Violations, Learnings on Automated Licensing Testing System, Parking Management: Policies, Planning and Enforcement, Trends in Tolling: Technology & Implementation of FASTag, Helicopter Ambulance for Road Safety, Urban Transformation and Next level of Connectivity, Logistics and Transport, Effective public transport collaboration for Seamless mobility, Creating an EV eco system for public transport, shared mobility, and last mile connectivity; Telematics for EV Ecosystem and many more.

There will also be a workshop on Crash Investigations and IT solutions for Traffic Violations and Automated Licensing Testing in India.

A special session on ‘Smart Cities and Mobility’ will explore how Smart cities must deliver effective smart mobility solutions while encouraging innovation, facilitating a collaborative ecosystem, and meeting sustainability goals.

An impressive line-up of senior officials from the government departments, and Traffic /Transport experts include Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant and Mission Director, National Mission on Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage, NITI Aayog; Abhay Damle, Joint Secretary (Transport), MoRTH; T Krishna Prasad, DGP & Chairman, Road Safety Authority, Telangana Government; Katsuo Mutsumoto, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India; Michio Harada, Consul-General, Japan; Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust, Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT and Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary & Mission Director (Smart Cities) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Exhibitors say:

We are participating in TrafficInfraTech Expo for the fourth time in a row, and happy to receive overwhelming response for our solutions and technologies at the Show. We are hoping to make some good connections and potential customers during the event.

Nagendra Reddy, MD, VTRAC Worldwide

We offer solutions for Toll Automation and Advanced Traffic Management System. At the Traffic Infratech Expo 2019, we will be showcasing our solutions on Advanced Traffic Management Systems which cater to Highway management and Urban Traffic Management System. We would like to reach out to the government entities like NHAI, the various state authorities and urban development authorities with our solutions that can be implemented in the upcoming roads and highway projects across India. Harish Shukla, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajdeep Infotech

ADOR has been participating in the expo for the last three editions. At the 8th edition, we are looking forward to display our solutions to the visitors and the government dignitaries from various agencies and we expect to make the most of this opportunity.

Ravin Mirchandani, Chairman, Ador Powertron.

