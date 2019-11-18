International Development News
Development News Edition

Sensex ends 72 pts lower; Yes Bank drops 4 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:55 IST
Sensex ends 72 pts lower; Yes Bank drops 4 pc

Market benchmark Sensex dropped by 72 points to close at 40,284.19 on Monday due to losses in private banks, IT and energy stocks amid concerns over the economic slowdown. The 30-share index had opened on a firm note but turned negative in afternoon session due to profit booking in IT, banking and oil and gas stocks.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to end at 11,884.50. As many as 29 of its constituents advanced while 20 dropped. Yes Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 4.08 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, ONGC and TCS which declined up to 2.05 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta and Tata Motors rose up to 4.60 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, rising up to 0.44 per cent.

Despite positive cues from global markets, sentiment in the domestic market was subdued on account of multiple reports suggesting that the pace of India's economic growth may falter further, traders said. "Post Q2 results, market seems to have entered an indecisive period of trade having rallied well in the last two months and lack of major data releases this week. Globally, investors are awaiting triggers on resolution of US-China trade tension and future interest rate trajectory of US central bank. In the short-term volatility may stay but banks are expected to do well given a new life to distressed asset," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Markets remained flat throughout the day as investors were cautious, Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking said. Sectorally, BSE capital goods, auto, energy, FMCG, IT and industrials indices fell up to 0.68 per cent.

While BSE telecom, metal, basic materials, healthcare and utilities indices rose up to 3.42 per cent. Metal stocks closed higher as the sentiment turned positive for base metals with the news that US and China are progressing gradually and in a more constructive manner on trade tariff front, Kotak Securities Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Shrikant Chouhan said.

NSE Metal index rose by 1.79 per cent, led by gains in Tata Steel (4.41 per cent), Hindalco (3.33 per cent) and SAIL (2.75 per cent). Market breadth was negative as 1,404 stocks declined while 1,154 gained on BSE.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai settled on a positive note amid optimism about US-China trade talks while those in Seoul ended in the red. European equities were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 71.79 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09 per cent to USD 63.36 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Learn How to Drive Successful Innovation in an Era of Uncertainty

&#160;Frost Sullivan is pleased to announce that Joe Batista, Director Chief Creatologist, DELL Technologies, will be the headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation Development A Frost Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 2...

NITI Aayog mulls healthcare system for middle class

NITI Aayog is mulling building up a healthcare system for the middle class which is still not covered under any public healthcare system, the government think-tank said on Monday. The healthcare system would exclude those covered under the ...

BANKIT Bridges the Digital Divide Across Urban and Rural Areas by Offering Digital Financial and Non-financial Services

BANKIT plans to install 1.5 Micro ATMs along AePS facility at BANKIT outlets New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirBANKIT targets to install 1.5 lakh Micro ATMs and AePS service points at BANKIT outlets by December 2020 to address the issue of m...

Catalan chief on trial over display of secessionist symbols

The regional president of Catalonia was on trial Monday for allegedly disobeying Spains electoral board by not removing secessionist symbols from public buildings in the northeastern region during an election campaign. Quim Torra could be d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019