Challenging complexities in European pipeline industry will be discussed at TOGC 2020

Transportation Oil and Gas Congress 2020 (TOGC) will be held on 18–19 May 2020 in Italy. The Congress is dedicated to oil and gas transportation via onshore and offshore pipelines. NOCs, gas majors, EPCs, pipeline operators, storage operators and governmental bodies will discuss complexities in the pipeline industry.

SOCAR Midstream, Italgas, Elinoil, OMV, Engie and EPCs as Techint, Saipem, Snam, Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia SA, Sofregas have already confirmed their participation in the congress. Key decision-makers of the industry will discuss issues of existing regulations for pipelines, commercial future of the new and recently completed projects, optimisation of process anomalies, pipeline construction, regulatory issues in challenging conditions and many more.

Note: Devdiscourse is proud media partner of TOGC 2020.