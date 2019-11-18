Robotic scavenger maker inks pact with TATA Brabo for bulk

The maker of robotic sewer cleaner 'Bandicoot' Genrobotic Innovations has signed an MoU with TATA Brabo for bulk manufacturing of the product aimed at elimination of manual scavenging, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), its promoter, said on Monday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will help the startup company, promoted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), to ensure high production standards and meet the rising demand for Bandicoot to phase out manual sewer cleaning across the country, a release said here.

Established in 2015, Genrobotics is the pioneer in the development of manhole-cleaning robot and aims at finding solutions for the most pressing social issues through robotics. It also targets to stamp out the obnoxious practice of manual scavenging from the country by 2020. The firm has embarked on a movement called #mission robohole, which is about changing manholes to roboholes; replacing men from the manholes with robots.

Bandicoot, billed as the world's first manhole cleaning robot, has already been leveraged by more than six states in the country. BRABO Robotics and Automation Limited, owned by TATA Brabo, is India's first indigenous robot manufacturing company and a 100 percent subsidiary of TATA Motors Limited, the release said.

Recently, Genrobotics was conferred with the coveted Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award, instituted by Anjani Mashelkar Foundation. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government to promote entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

