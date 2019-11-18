Air India to start flying on Mum-Nairobi route from Nov 27
Disinvestment-bound Air India onMonday announced it will start flight services to the Kenyancapital Nairobi from Mumbai, starting November 27, after adelay of two months
The four-times-a-week non-stop fight will be operatedon Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a 256 seatBoeing 787 in two-class configuration, business and economy,the airline said in a release
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had in Juneannounced through his twitter handle that "Air India willbegin its direct flight services on the Mumbai-Nairobi routefrom September 27." Air India will be the only domestic carrier to operateto Kenya from India- fulfilling a long-felt demand from wild-life enthusiasts, tourists, trading community andprofessionals for a non-stop air connectivity to Nairobi, therelease stated.
