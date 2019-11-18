International Development News
Development News Edition

Glenmark Pharma shares continue to rise after Q2 earnings, jump nearly 22 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:07 IST
Glenmark Pharma shares continue to rise after Q2 earnings, jump nearly 22 pc
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals continued to rally for the second consecutive day on Monday, rising sharply by nearly 22 percent after the company posted a profit of Rs 255.45 crore in the September quarter. The scrip jumped a 21.35 percent to close at Rs 365.50 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 22.70 percent to Rs 369.60.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it climbed 21.44 percent to close at Rs 365.55. In terms of traded volume, 16.10 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 3.96 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday had zoomed nearly 7 percent. The drug firm on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 255.54 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. The net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter on account of an exceptional income of Rs 167.18 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the company said.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said, "We have rebounded strongly in the second quarter with most of our businesses recording good growth. The India business has continued to witness strong growth, while the US sales have grown quarter over quarter sequentially. The Latam (Latin American) business has also recovered well in the second quarter." Its net sales stood at Rs 2,763.73 crore, up 8.81 percent, during the period under review as against Rs 2,539.85 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese foundation launches world's largest cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer.Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...

Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuses game against Seattle on Saturday and eve...

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019