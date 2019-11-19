International Development News
Development News Edition

JD Institute Bangalore Welcomes International Designer Mariel Manuel at the Campus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:50 IST
JD Institute Bangalore Welcomes International Designer Mariel Manuel at the Campus
Image Credit: PR Newswire

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore the premiere Institute of Art and Design continues to be committed to providing academic excellence and quality learning experience through industry and international exposure to its students. In line with this purpose, the design Institute collaborated and welcomed Ms. Mariel Manuel, a Swiss Artist and Fashion Designer who has worked with several luxurious brands like Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne, Alyx, and Haider Ackermann.

After 7 years of working for the luxury segment, Ms. Manuel formed her brand Manuel Manufacturers which lets her express herself without heeding to archetypes of fashion norms. Her immersive sense of design has taken her to different parts of the world to explore various cultures, traditions, arts, techniques, and people gazing. The work of Ms. Manuel is in conjunction with the core principle of the JD Institute of Fashion Technology which concentrates on sustainability and environment-friendly.

Since 2012, JD has made a conscious effort to educate their students in the direction of conscious fashion and become responsible citizens of the world. Given these efforts, the theme for JD Annual Design Awards 2020 was declared as UNDO, wherein students were introduced to the 17 Sustainable Goals declared by the UN. A time to retrospect on the past actions and look into a positive change.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Nealesh Dalal, Head of the Institution stated, "Collaborations with international key industry people help our student to get a global exposure and a vastly different perspective and we were happy to have Ms. Mariel work with our students whose beliefs and ideology are shared with the Institute."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yields

Japanese policymakers are considering a 50-year government bond issue as a long-term means of putting a floor under super-long interest rates, sources say. Selling such bonds a hot topic after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comment...

UPDATE 1-Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

Japans lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools. But...

Pakistan consider debut for 16-year-old whose mother just died

He is only 16 and reeling from his mothers death last week, but Pakistan believes express bowling sensation Naseem Shah can be a match-winner in the opening Test against Australia. The exciting teenager is on the cusp of selection for the g...

HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.Following is the latest news from the protests - 744 p.m....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019