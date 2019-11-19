JD Institute Bangalore Welcomes International Designer Mariel Manuel at the Campus

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore the premiere Institute of Art and Design continues to be committed to providing academic excellence and quality learning experience through industry and international exposure to its students. In line with this purpose, the design Institute collaborated and welcomed Ms. Mariel Manuel, a Swiss Artist and Fashion Designer who has worked with several luxurious brands like Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne, Alyx, and Haider Ackermann.

After 7 years of working for the luxury segment, Ms. Manuel formed her brand Manuel Manufacturers which lets her express herself without heeding to archetypes of fashion norms. Her immersive sense of design has taken her to different parts of the world to explore various cultures, traditions, arts, techniques, and people gazing. The work of Ms. Manuel is in conjunction with the core principle of the JD Institute of Fashion Technology which concentrates on sustainability and environment-friendly.

Since 2012, JD has made a conscious effort to educate their students in the direction of conscious fashion and become responsible citizens of the world. Given these efforts, the theme for JD Annual Design Awards 2020 was declared as UNDO, wherein students were introduced to the 17 Sustainable Goals declared by the UN. A time to retrospect on the past actions and look into a positive change.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Nealesh Dalal, Head of the Institution stated, "Collaborations with international key industry people help our student to get a global exposure and a vastly different perspective and we were happy to have Ms. Mariel work with our students whose beliefs and ideology are shared with the Institute."

