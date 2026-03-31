Celebrating Excellence: IIM Bangalore Hosts 51st Convocation Ceremony

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore marked its 51st Convocation on March 27, 2026, where a total of 785 students were conferred degrees in various programs. The ceremony highlighted the institute's focus on academic excellence and leadership development, alongside noteworthy student achievements, new programs, and institutional advancements.

Chief Guest Ms. Vibha Padalkar, esteemed Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of balancing short-term gains with long-term value creation in their careers. Her words encouraged the students to embrace resilience and prioritization in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge of IIMB, highlighted the institute's recent initiatives, including new undergraduate programs and continued commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. Celebrating student success, nine graduates received gold medals, and the institute's contributions to research, sustainability, and entrepreneurship were prominently acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)