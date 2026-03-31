Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: IIM Bangalore Hosts 51st Convocation Ceremony

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore celebrated its 51st Convocation on March 27, 2026, awarding degrees to 785 graduates from various programs. Chief Guest Ms. Vibha Padalkar emphasized long-term leadership and career sustainability. Nine students won gold medals, and new initiatives like undergraduate courses were highlighted by Director-in-charge Prof. U Dinesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:22 IST
Celebrating Excellence: IIM Bangalore Hosts 51st Convocation Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore marked its 51st Convocation on March 27, 2026, where a total of 785 students were conferred degrees in various programs. The ceremony highlighted the institute's focus on academic excellence and leadership development, alongside noteworthy student achievements, new programs, and institutional advancements.

Chief Guest Ms. Vibha Padalkar, esteemed Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of balancing short-term gains with long-term value creation in their careers. Her words encouraged the students to embrace resilience and prioritization in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge of IIMB, highlighted the institute's recent initiatives, including new undergraduate programs and continued commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. Celebrating student success, nine graduates received gold medals, and the institute's contributions to research, sustainability, and entrepreneurship were prominently acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vacancies

Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vaca...

 India
2
India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi at rally in Gujarat.

India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi...

 Global
3
UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

 United Kingdom
4
Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Claims

Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Clai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026