Panacea Biotec appoints Susheel Umesh as Chief Executive of domestic formulations

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-11-2019 11:20 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 11:17 IST
As part of its organizational restructuring program, drug firm Panacea Biotec on Tuesday said it has appointed Susheel Umesh as the Chief Executive of domestic formulations. The company also announced the elevation of Rajeeva Kumar Mangalum as Chief Operating Officer for the pharmaceutical operations and Dinesh Singla as senior vice president- pharma research and pharma regulatory affairs, according to a regulatory filing.

Umesh brings in 27 years of experience, deep understanding of the pharmaceutical industry, the company said. Mangalum has 35 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing experience; out of which, he spent 25 years in Panacea Biotec.

Singla comes with 24 years of pharmaceutical research experience out of which he has spent 12 years in Panacea Biotec. Panacea Biotec is a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities.

Shares of the company were trading 0.83 percent higher at Rs 127 apiece on BSE.

