Reliance Capital Pension's registration under NPS cancelled: PFRDA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 12:42 IST
The registration of Reliance Capital Pension Fund under the government's National Pension Scheme (NPS) has been cancelled following a request by the company, sector regulator PFRDA said in a notice. With this, the pension fund is no longer available for subscription under NPS, said the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA).

Earlier this year, the company had surrendered its NPS licence. It was one of the eight companies registered under NPS to manage funds for subscribers from the private sector.

"This is to inform to general public that based on the request received from Reliance Capital Pension Fund Ltd, the certificate of registration granted to Reliance Capital Pension Fund Ltd has been cancelled by the Authority and the pension fund is no longer available for subscription under NPS," PFRDA said. The other seven funds for private sector subscribers are HDFC Pension Management Co, ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management Co, Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund, LIC Pension Fund, SBI Pension Funds, UTI Retirement Solutions, and Birla Sunlife Pension Management.

LIC Pension Fund, UTI Retirement Solutions and SBI Pension Funds manage NPS for the government employees. NPS is a pension cum investment scheme launched by the government to provide old age security to the citizens.

There were about 1.28 NPS subscriber at end-October, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

