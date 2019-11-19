International Development News
GoDaddy Brings Ease to Customers With WooCommerce Integration and Updates to GoDaddy WordPress Hosting

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 13:41 IST
GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced an integration with WooCommerce, the most popular and powerful e-commerce engine available for WordPress. With this integration, GoDaddy further supports its WordPress users by providing the tools to help build their online presence. The integration reduces the typical four-step set-up process into one easy step, allowing GoDaddy WordPress users to quickly establish their e-commerce sites with pre-populated, customizable design themes.

GoDaddy is also releasing updates to GoDaddy WordPress Hosting, enabling entrepreneurs to easily create highly customizable sites with increased flexibility. The new release of WordPress Hosting provides simplified access to the WordPress ecosystem with over 10,000 themes and 50,000 feature plugins, making it easier than ever to build a custom and professional website.

The new WooCommerce plan tier dramatically simplifies the onboarding process for e-commerce WordPress sites by combining hosting services, WordPress, WooCommerce, and integrated feature extensions into an automated one-step setup solution. The updated WordPress Hosting includes a new workflow and setup experience that may reduce setup steps by more than 70% versus other options available. With a series of features from website design to analytics, customers will have all the necessary tools to create a website with ease and guided support.

"At GoDaddy, we are working to innovate and create solutions for entrepreneurs and small business owners to create an online presence more easily," said Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice-President of GoDaddy India. "With this integration, we are giving our customers greater simplicity to sell online and around the world. Coupled with the updated WordPress Hosting, we are providing a more flexible solution for customers, making it easier to use the WordPress platform for their business online."

With WooCommerce integration, GoDaddy is providing free auto-managed SSL, eliminating the need for regular site recertification and re-keying. Similarly, the updated GoDaddy WordPress Hosting also eases the SSL process by providing automatic deployment and certification of SSL certificates. Additionally, customers will have access to integrated SEO tools to help boost their website's Google ranking, helping their business grow.

To learn more about GoDaddy integration with WooCommerce visit here and for updates to WordPress hosting visit here.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

