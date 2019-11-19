Power group EDF becomes corporate sponsor for 2024 Paris Olympics
French state-controlled power group EDF said on Tuesday it had become an official partner for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Earlier this week, Airbnb struck a sponsorship deal with the Olympics, although the move was criticized by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, due to concerns over the negative impact Airbnb might have on the capital's housing market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
