The Special Issue of Global Trade and Customs Journal has compiled articles pertaining to India and its involvement in the international trading system.

Trade and investment policies need to be examined holistically: Commerce Secy.
The Journal launch was followed by panel discussions on the theme “India in the International Economic Order: Issues and Perspectives”. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

A special issue of the Global Trade and Customs Journal was launched at a function held in the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi on 15 November 2019. The special issue was edited by Dr. James J. Nedumpara, Head and Professor of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and published by Wolters Kluwer, Netherlands. The Journal launch was followed by panel discussions on the theme "India in the International Economic Order: Issues and Perspectives".

Additional Secretary, Sudhanshu Pandey, Department of Commerce in his inaugural address said that trade agreements are important as investors tend to look not just at the foreign markets, but how investments could be harnessed to achieve greater access and integration in goods and services. He further stated that trade and investment policies need to be examined holistically and in an integrated manner rather than within inter-ministerial silos.

The Special Issue of Global Trade and Customs Journal has compiled articles pertaining to India and its involvement in the international trading system. The Journal has focused on topical issues such as India's engagement with regional trade agreements, India's position on electronic commerce and the need for flexibilities for developing countries such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the availability of import restrictive measures in agriculture, especially when there is a domestic glut.

The panel discussions were chaired by Dr. Ram Upendra Das, Professor, and Head, Centre for Regional Trade. Presentations were made by Ambassador V S Seshadri, India's former Ambassador to Myanmar, Dr. Veena Jha, former India Co-ordinator of UNCTAD and Partner,Ikdhwaj Advisors, Prof. Abhijit Das, Professor and Head, Centre for WTO Studies, Ms. R V Anuradha, Partner, Clarus Law, Mr. Parthasarathy Jha,Economic Laws Practice, Dr.PrabhashRanjan, South Asian University, and Ms. Rohini Sisodia, Of Counsel. The participants noted that the decision of a country to adopt a defensive or offensive trade policy may be done only after analyzing the country's trade and export promotion profile and domestic sensibilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

