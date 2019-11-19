Some SAA employees return to work as airline plans to resume flights
A few hundred South African Airways employees have returned to work despite a strike, allowing the airline to resume some regional flights, acting Chief Executive Zuks Ramasia said on Tuesday.
Acting Chairwoman Thandeka Mgoduso also told the news conference that the state-run carrier held constructive talks on Tuesday with striking unions, whose members represent over half of the workforce, and these would continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
