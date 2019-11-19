MG Motor sets up first public charging stn ahead of EV launch

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced the installation of the first charging station at its flagship showroom in Gurugram ahead of the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV) SUV, ZS. The 50 KW DC charging station has been installed by the domestic subsidiary of the Finland-based clean energy major, Fortum Charge and Drive, a release said.

MG Motor India's first pure electric car the MG ZS is slated for launch next month. With an aim to be the leader in the EV segment in India, we are pulling out all stops to ensure adequate charging infrastructure for our first EV customers. Our endeavor is to create a robust ecosystem for EVs, right from charging to end-of-life for EVs in the country and the installation of the first public fast charger is the first major step in this direction," said Rajeev Chaba, president, and managing director, MG Motor India.

The upcoming launch of the MG ZS electric vehicle is aligned with the government's long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years, he added. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user owning vehicles compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards and by registering with Fortum Charge and Drive India through its mobile app, the company said.

The British automobile brand, which is owned by SAIC Motor Corporation of China, had in July announced its tie-up with Fortum for installation of 50 KW CCS and Chademo DC fast public charging stations for EVs across showrooms in the National Capital Region, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Besides, the carmaker has also partnered with Delhi- based eChargeBays to assist its customers in setting up infrastructure at their home for charging their EVs.

Under the partnership with Fortum, starting with the national capital, the company has installed four public 50 KW fast-charging stations in South Delhi, West Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, the release said. Besides, six more public 50 KW DC fast chargers have been installed at MGs dealer locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, the release stated.

"We have already witnessed an uptake in the adoption of electric vehicles in the last year through our existing charging network of 15/20 DC001 chargers. This collaboration will further bolster this growth," said Sanjay Aggarwal, managing director, Fortum India.

