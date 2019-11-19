Virgin Atlantic to start second daily flight on London-Delhi route from March 29

British airline Virgin Atlantic on Tuesday said that it will start a second daily flight on the London-Delhi route from March 29. The new flights to Delhi will go on sale on November 23.

"Virgin Atlantic will introduce a second daily service between Heathrow (at London) and Delhi, offering 1,08,000 additional seats for summer 2020," the airline's statement said. It said the second flight would depart from Heathrow in the morning, complimenting the airline's current evening departure.

"The airline will also be re-timing its Mumbai flight to an evening departure from Heathrow, offering a more convenient choice for business customers," it said. The full-service carrier started operations on the London-Delhi route on July 5, 2000.

